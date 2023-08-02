YouTube Introduces New Creative Tools for Shorts Video Platform

YouTube Expands Creative Tools for Shorts Platform

YouTube has announced the launch of new creative tools for its Shorts short video platform, allowing creators to express their creativity with ease. This expansion comes after the YouTube partner program was expanded earlier this year, enabling creators to earn revenue through Shorts.

One of the new tools, called Collab, allows creators to remix their recorded Shorts with other YouTube or Shorts videos. With a variety of layout options available, creators can choose a split-screen format and simply click “Remix” and “Collab” to create a new gameplay. Green Screen can also be used with Collab to use a YouTube video or Shorts as the background for an original Shorts video. Additionally, creators can extract 1-5 second clips from YouTube videos or Shorts using the clip function and add them to their Shorts. The Collab feature is initially available on the iOS platform, with the Android version set to launch in the future.

YouTube has also introduced dozens of new effects for Shorts, including upcoming question and answer stickers, allowing creators to engage with their audience and receive feedback in the comment section. Creators can even reply to comments using Shorts. These effects aim to enhance the interaction between creators and their viewers.

Another exciting update is the testing of Shorts Live, a mobile-first direct-to-Shorts live experience. Viewers can preview vertical live videos in the Shorts feed, and when they click to watch the live content, they will be able to scroll through a feed of live content. This feature aims to increase the visibility of live creators in the Shorts feed and provide a modern and interactive way for creators to connect with their global audience in real-time. The Shorts live broadcast will also support functions such as super messages, super stickers, and channel membership.

Furthermore, YouTube has introduced an automatic recommended material feature for Shorts. This allows creators to easily use recommended material in their Shorts by tapping the “Remix” button and selecting “Use Sound” in the Shorts player.

Creators can now save Shorts to playlists to ensure they don’t miss any special effects they come across. This feature allows for quick and easy reference when inspiration strikes.

In the coming weeks, YouTube will begin testing a new reorganization tool that allows creators to convert landscape videos into Shorts. Creators can adjust the layout, zoom, and crop their clips or use the split-screen feature to resize feature-length videos into eye-catching original Shorts.

Sarah Ali, Senior Director of Product Management, Creativity and Community at YouTube Shorts, expressed excitement about the new tool launches and hinted at more features coming soon.

These updates aim to further enhance the creative experience for Shorts creators and provide more opportunities for engagement with audiences. YouTube continues to support creators on its platform and encourages them to take advantage of these new tools.

