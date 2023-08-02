YouTube Launches New Creator Tools to Enhance Competitiveness against TikTok

YouTube Introduces New Features to Compete with TikTok, Enhancing Creator Tools for Shorts Videos

In a bid to enhance its competitiveness against the popular short video platform TikTok, YouTube has launched a range of new creator tools to diversify Shorts videos.

One noteworthy feature is “Collab”, which enables users to record short “split-screen” videos based on other Shorts or regular YouTube videos. By simply locating a suitable Shorts or YouTube video, users can press the “Remix” button and access Collab. TikTok has long provided similar functions, going even further by dividing videos into more “grids”. The Collab feature will initially be made available to iOS users in the upcoming weeks, followed by the release of the Android version.

The second tool enables creators to reuse music and sound effects from existing Shorts. By selecting the “use sound” option in Remix, users can browse a variety of audio tracks previously used in clips and incorporate them into their own videos. Additionally, YouTube will commence testing various tools such as editing, zooming, and cropping to facilitate the conversion of horizontal videos into vertical Shorts. This will allow creators to more easily promote their long horizontal videos or repurpose past content.

Alongside these creator tools, YouTube will also initiate testing for mobile-first live streaming. These live broadcasts will be displayed as previews within Shorts videos. When users click on a live broadcast, a new channel dedicated to live streaming will be opened. YouTube believes this presents an opportunity to enhance discoverability for creators, while also enabling new creators to earn money through the partner program. However, the direct live streaming feature will gradually expand its trial in the coming months, suggesting that it may take some time before it becomes widely available.

With the introduction of these new tools and functionalities, YouTube aims to strengthen its position in the short-form video market and compete directly with TikTok. By catering to the needs and preferences of content creators, YouTube hopes to attract a wider user base and maintain its status as a leading platform for video content.

