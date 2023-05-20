Youtube manager on FPÖ TV ban: “We go the same way with everyone…

The FPÖ has not been able to upload videos to YouTube for ten days. Party leader Kickl complained about censorship. Andreas Briese from Youtube counters: “Our guidelines also apply to parties”.

The FPÖ was blocked by YouTube for two weeks and can no longer upload new videos for their “FPÖ TV” for two weeks. A case of “censorship”, as party leader Herbert Kickl thinks? Andreas Briese, Director for Content Partnerships Central Europe at YouTube, contradicted this statement during a panel discussion at the 4Gamechangers Festival on Wednesday in Vienna.

First there was a warning

“We treat everyone the same. We have very clear guidelines that also apply to parties,” said Briese. In principle, you will first be warned, if you do not change your mind then, you will be (partially) blocked. According to the YouTube manager, 94 percent of the deleted content is now detected or pre-filtered by machines.

But how exactly did the FPÖ violate the guidelines? The party declined to comment on Monday. According to YouTube, they violated their community guidelines. For example, YouTube provides sanctions for hatred and hate speech or fake news. Only if the guidelines are repeatedly violated does the video platform issue a two-week ban.

(APA/Ed.)