YouTube Music continues to evolve, often adding features that surprise (and sometimes frighten) anyhow, and of the more than 800,000 users on YouTube, a significant portion of them pay to become YouTube Music Premium members. Subscriptions not only give you an ad-free listening experience, but also have more added benefits to encourage people to become subscribers. Now, in the Android version of the app, you can choose whether to automatically download recently played music.

This switch called “Recently Played Songs” is mentioned in the “February 2023 YouTube Music Highlights” posted by the official. Just turn on this switch and YouTube Music will automatically download up to 200 tracks based on your recent listening history. . This feature is separate from the pre-existing smart download function, which means that even if you turn off the smart download function, as long as you turn on the recently played song switch, it will still download automatically.

Premium users can go to the YouTube Music app, click on the profile picture in the upper right corner, then click on “Settings”, choose to enter “Downloads and Storage Space”, and then you can see the “Recently Played Songs” switch. Google says the new toggle has actually been rolling out around mid-January, but users have only been seeing it in apps since the last few days.



Google doesn’t mention that these auto-downloaded tracks are there, and there’s no visible listing for them on the home screen or in the media library, but according to Google, the music is only available for offline listening. If you’re a frequent hangout in places without an internet connection, like a basement or on an airplane, then smart downloads and recently played song downloads both sound like great options for filling that entertainment gap.

By the way, the smart download function, which was only available on the Android version in the past, will also be extended to the YouTube Music app on the iOS platform from January 23, 2023. It can automatically download up to 500 tracks for you to go wherever you go regardless of the network connection What do you hear. So we can reasonably speculate that, perhaps in the near future, Google will also promote recently played song downloads to the YouTube Music app for iOS.