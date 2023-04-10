Many people like to listen to music before falling asleep, but also want to automatically stop playing after falling asleep. Although many music players or streaming platforms provide sleep timer (Sleep Timer) function, YouTube Music has not yet added This function, but now some foreign netizens have discovered that this function has been quietly launched.

YouTube Music Sleep Timer Introduced

In the middle of last year, the foreign media 9to5Google discovered that when they checked the latest Android version of YouTube Music, they found the string “res/layout/timer_status_bottom_sheet.xml” in the code, which they thought might be related toSleep timer functionRelated, because Google Play Music’s sleep timer allows users to automatically turn on or off the player, so they speculate that YouTube Music is likely to adopt a similar design.

Now netizens on the foreign forum reddit have discovered that their YouTube Music already hasBuilt-in sleep timerfunction, and indicated that the version of their YouTube Music app is 5.51.50but this built-in sleep timer function does not seem to be fully launched, and most of them indicate that their versions areThis new feature has not been added yet。

The advantage of the sleep timer function is that the music player can automatically stop playing after a period of time, so that the user does not have to worry about the continuous playback of music on the earphones or speakers when falling asleep, which will affect the quality of sleep. It can also save power and avoid a Continuous operation throughout the night consumes power. In addition, many people like to listen to music before going to bed, but worry about forgetting to turn off the music. Using a sleep timer can also avoid this problem.

How to set YouTube Music sleep timer off?

So if you, like the editor, have not seen the built-in sleep timer function of YouTube Music, but want to set it to automatically turn off after listening to music before going to bed, we can achieve this through the built-in timer function of iOS Timing effect.

Instructions for operation steps:

Start the clock app and select the timer: Open the “Clock app” on the iPhone, and select the “Timer” option on the last right. “When timer ends” select “Stop playing music”: In the “When the timer ends” option, you can set the prompt sound when the timer ends, but here we have to slide to the bottom and select the “Stop playing music” function. Set the countdown time: The next step is to set how long you want the music to stop playing. After setting, you can press “Start”, and the system will stop playing YouTube Music, YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify and other music players after the timer expires.

Choose an app with a built-in sleep timer feature

If you don’t want to set the automatic shutdown of the player through the timer, you can also choose an app that already has a built-in sleep timer function, such as Apple Podcast or Spotify, so that you don’t need to turn on the timer to handle it.

It is also very simple to set a sleep timer in the Spotify app, just select “…” in the upper right corner, you can see the “Sleep Timer” option, you can choose 5 minutes, 10 minutes or 1 hour later according to your needs Turn off the music.

In addition, friends who want to know how to set the sleep timer of Apple Podcast can refer to this teaching article “How to set the Apple Podcast sleep timer to automatically pause the content after going to sleep? “

Next, we can look forward to the full launch of YouTube Music’s built-in sleep timer function.

