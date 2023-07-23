YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Prices Increase in the US and Likely Worldwide

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Price Increases Expected Worldwide

When a subscription service goes up in price in the United States, it is usually followed by a rise in the rest of the world. YouTube Premium and YouTube Music are no exception, as the former has recently increased by two dollars to $13.99 per month, and the latter has gone up by one dollar to $10.99.

According to reports, the annual YouTube Premium plan in the United States has also witnessed a price surge of $20, reaching $139.99. However, for iPhone users, the monthly subscription fee has risen even higher to $18.99 due to the Apple Store fee. It’s worth noting that the YouTube Premium family plan has remained unchanged for now, but it is expected to increase to $22.99 by the end of 2022.

One of the main benefits of YouTube Premium is the ability to watch videos on the platform without any disruptive ads. This becomes increasingly important as Google recently extended the duration of unskippable ads to 30 seconds for those watching YouTube on TV. Additionally, the subscription plan enables users to listen to videos or download them for later offline viewing, as well as providing access to new features ahead of their official release.

In Spain, YouTube Premium is currently priced at 11.99 euros per month, while the family subscription costs 17.99 euros. Although Google has not yet officially commented on the possibility of a price increase, industry experts believe it is only a matter of time before a similar adjustment is made in other countries.

As the popular streaming service consistently improves and expands its offerings, a global price adjustment may be necessary to sustain the growth and development of YouTube’s premium features.