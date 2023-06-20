YouTube quietly adds “member exclusive” high-quality images!The key difference is to watch videos more smoothly- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Photo/Reuters)

YouTube pushes new ways to attract users to subscribe to Premium membership! According to foreign media “9to5google” reports, Google is quietly testing a new Premium high-definition option, which is also 1080p, but can have a smoother picture quality performance.

The new 1080p has been launched on the iOS platform. “9to5google” said that it is now further tested on the Android/Google TV system, and some Motorola users have reported on Twitter that they have received this update in the mobile app, but the official announcement has not yet been made. Android is fully live.

According to YouTube’s official statement, although the new 1080p Premium has exactly the same resolution, the biggest difference lies in the enhanced “bit rate” of the video, which can make the video clearer, especially sports or game videos that pay attention to a lot of details and action. The effect is most obvious.

This feature can be adjusted by clicking the “Settings” gear icon to find the “Image Quality” option when watching YouTube videos. It is exclusive to Premium members. Free members can still use 1080p resolution, and their rights and interests will not be affected.

(Picture/Review YouTube Official Blog)

