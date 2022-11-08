Although TikTok is the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to short videos, YouTube Shorts has performed quite well in this field, and has accumulated quite a few short videos on the platform, enough to share advertising revenue with content creators. Now the platform is trying to jump out of the small screens of smartphones and tablets and jump to the TV screen in your home, which is more comfortable to watch on the sofa.

YouTube Shorts is coming to TVs beyond the small screen of mobile devices

People’s entertainment habits are changing all the time. In recent years, short videos have become popular. Due to the characteristics of short time, low creation threshold and low equipment requirements, short videos are loved by many people, and they can shoot and upload some interesting pictures in life anytime, anywhere. Go to the platform to share with people all over the world. However, short videos only stay on the small screen devices such as mobile phones and tablets that we hold in our hands, and cannot be viewed on TVs with more comfortable visual effects, but now YouTube Shorts will be that frame breaker, allowing you to watch from TV. You can watch a variety of interesting short films directly.

YouTube has announced that its YouTube Shorts will make its TV debut. If you’ve ever watched any Shorts clips on YouTube, you’ll know that not only are they short, but most of them are shot vertically, and you can imagine that when YouTube tried to move Shorts to TV, it was quite a big deal. The problem. By receiving feedback, they overcome challenges to build a great experience on the big screen.

The most important point about the user experience is that the user must have a well-operated interface, so YouTube has redesigned the new interface from the ground up. So the company tested many different versions, and two of them stood out. After feedback from test users, people prefer the interface with access to different options, and YouTube also added something new in a block in the middle, pointing out that more features will be added in the future.



▲The two UIs that stood out at the time were later selected by the style bird screen on the right, and then YouTube simplified the original design.

▲This is what the simplified final version looks like!

YouTube Shorts for TV will roll out to 2019 or later TV models in the coming weeks. It will also be available on newer consoles such as the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. If you don’t have a Shorts-enabled TV or game console, but you’re still eager to try Shorts, you can always download the YouTube app from the Apple APP Store or Google Play Store and watch it from your phone or tablet.