Everyone watches YouTube every day. I believe everyone will at least choose 1080p resolution whether on mobile phones or TVs. If you use YouTube Premium service, you may have a chance to see a new option called “1080p Premium” recently! Although YouTube has not officially disclosed the details of the service, it has confirmed in response to foreign media inquiries that it is testing this new high-bit rate version of 1080p service, which provides greater data volume and image quality at the same resolution. As for whether the sound quality has been improved at the same time, we will have to wait until the official announcement in the future to find out! Earlier, it was rumored that YouTube’s new CEO intends to change the current charging model, and it is even rumored that 4K image quality may be included in the charging service! So the new service may not be a good thing for a group of non-Premium users!

