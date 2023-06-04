YouTube, stop deleting conspiracy videos about the 2020 US elections

A few weeks after announcing the retirement of YouTube Stories, the video-sharing platform has announced that it will relax moderation rules on conspiracy videos related to the 2020 US election.

In a post published on its official blog, the Google subsidiary said that it has deleted tens of thousands of videos since 2020but from now it will no longer apply the same rules and the videos will continue to be present on the site.

The company notes that – ahead of the 2024 US elections – the time has come to evaluate the approach to such situations. According to YouTube, in fact, in addition to limiting the spread of fake news and hoaxes, the removal of videos could “have the effect of unintentionally limiting political debate without significantly reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm”.

However, the rules prohibiting the publication and promotion of content on the elections will continue to be maintained. Furthermore, for users who will search on these topics on YouTube, results from authoritative sources will be offered in the results.

