YouTube Summary with ChatGPT: Let GPT help you grasp the key points of Youtube videos before deciding whether to watch them or not. The premise is that there are subtitles | T Kebang

Why not use the help of ChatGPT to help you quickly sort out the key points of some videos!

What can YouTube Summary with ChatGPT do?

Through the “YouTube Summary with ChatGPT” extension, it can help you sort out the key points of the video with one click, and quickly digest unfinished videos.

The way YouTube Summary with ChatGPT works is to transfer YouTube video subtitles to ChatGPT, and then summarize the key points through ChatGPT. When it is too late to watch the video, you might as well watch the key points first!

In addition, although YouTube Summary with ChatGPT supports Chinese, but only Simplified Chinese, and if it is an English video, it is also recommended to keep the language as English, the accuracy will be higher, but don’t worry about not being able to understand English, through other extensions, You can also translate English into Chinese.

URL: https://tinyl.io/87IT

How to play YouTube Summary with ChatGPT?

Stpe1. After installing the “YouTube Summary with ChatGPT” extension, you can select “Chinese” on the settings page, but users will be reminded that non-English answers will take longer to wait.

Stpe2. After opening the YouTube video, press “Transcript & Summary” on the upper right.

Stpe3. At this time, the subtitles of the video will be generated. If the video has no subtitles, English subtitles will be automatically generated, and then click the “View AI Summary” icon.

Stpe4. Then the ChatGPT page will be opened automatically, and the key points of the video will be sorted out automatically.

Stpe5. If you find English or Simplified Chinese difficult to read, you can also use other tools to translate into Traditional Chinese.