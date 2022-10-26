YouTube turns 17 this year! Just before the birthday, YouTube will also bring some interface adjustments. The dark theme will be darker, and it will also interact with the video content a little bit, and the video will be able to be further zoomed. When adjusting the progress of the video, More detailed and precise operations will also be available.

First of all, YouTube consulted the opinions of users, adjusted the color of the dark mode deeper, and brought a low-light effect. When the video is playing, the background of the application is matched with the screen to produce light like watching TV in the dark. The smudge effect, in addition to the like/dislike, share and other buttons on YouTube, will be redesigned, and the subscription button will also be changed from red to white for a long time, while still maintaining high contrast, reducing visual interference.

▲ On the right is the adjusted YouTube interface, which is visually more concise.

When watching videos on the full screen of the YouTube program, in addition to pinch-to-zoom to fill the screen, the “pinch-to-zoom” function can now zoom continuously, up to eight times, and “Precise Jump” adjusts the playback progress and drags the progress. When the video is on, drag your finger upwards, you can call out a row of thumbnails of different paragraphs of the video, and you can jump to the place you want to watch with just one click.

▲ YouTube Player now supports rescaling videos up to 8x.

▲ Swipe up when dragging the progress of the video, you can call “Precise Jump”, and you can better find the section you want to watch through the thumbnail of the video.

In addition, the frequently watched videos YouTube will also mark the frequently played paragraphs according to the user’s habits, and add the function of loop playback. Double tap with one finger can fast-forward or rewind 10 seconds, double-tap with two fingers can fast-forward and rewind the paragraph, and you can watch the video according to your own preferences.