YouTuber may be the first person in the world to be arrested for posting game clips – Gamereactor

A man has been arrested in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan for uploading a video containing gameplay of STEINS; GATE Hiyoku Renri no Darin, including the visual novel’s ending. The YouTuber was arrested for uploading content without the permission of the copyright owner and for which he had been monetized and received advertising revenue.

The Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA) believes the man has produced other content around STEINS;GATE and Spy×Family, summarizing the plots of TV shows, games and movies in so-called “speedy content,” a growing trend in Japan.

This is unlikely to mean millions of hours of gaming content on YouTube are at risk, as CODA said the YouTuber arrested was a case of specifically “malicious” abuse of gaming footage.

The YouTuber, identified as a 52-year-old man from Nagoya, was quoted as saying when asked to make a statement about the video : “I know it’s illegal, even though I’m doing it

Thanks, Automata.

