Two months ago, the YouTube channel iAppleBytes tested its battery life when iOS 6.3 was released. The conclusion is that the usage time of old machines such as iPhone 8 to iPhone 13 has improved. With the official launch of iOS 16.4, iAppleBytes also released a film to test the battery life of iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13. What is the result?

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

The YouTube channel iAppleBytes released a film a few days ago to test the battery life of the iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 after updating to iOS 16.4. Among them, the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and The battery health of the iPhone 13 is about 100%, and the other three models are above 85%. The test content also uses the Geekbench battery test to see how long each iPhone lasts, as well as to test the battery score. Before the test, the brightness of all iPhones will be set to 25%, and the automatic brightness adjustment function will be turned off.

It can be seen from the test results that the iPhone 8 (2 hours and 47 minutes) and iPhone SE 2020 (3 hours and 16 minutes) were the first to die, followed by the iPhone XR (5 hours and 2 minutes), iPhone 11 (5 Hours and 29 minutes), iPhone 12 (6 hours and 9 minutes), and the longest battery life is iPhone 13 (7 hours and 48 minutes). However, compared with the last iOS 16.3 battery life test, it was found that the usage time of these 6 models was all reduced, ranging from 5 minutes for the iPhone 8 to 1 hour and 13 minutes for the iPhone 13, which means that if it is used for an old iPhone If you are at home, I am afraid that it is better not to update iOS 16.4. If you want to update, you may need to prepare an external battery when you go out, so as not to cut off contact with the outside world.

【Related Report】iOS 16.4‧iOS 15.7.4 is here! Try out the top 10 new features and improvements!

[Related reports]It is rumored that the iPhone 15 screen panel will remain unchanged! Apple improves battery with one move

[Related reports]iOS 16.3 battery life test released, iPhone 12 usage time increased the most

Source: YouTube @ iAppleBytes