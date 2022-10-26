YouTuber narrates underworld sleepwalking “Big Pineapple 4” closed beta experience with 80 chickens, confides that “reputation” is the key

“Diablo 4” will start a confidential late-game closed beta test in October. Blizzard invites late-stage players who have spent a lot of time in the previous game to participate. Although the development content does not represent the final picture, a confidentiality clause must be signed before the beta test. The time is expected to be held early next year, while theIt has been reported that many players in places such as Reddit have breached the contract and “leaked” clips and pictures, and now most of the discussion threads have been deleted due to Blizzard’s active actions.

Spoilers are not acceptable, leaking secrets is a heinous crime, but dreaming is another matter. Canadian Chinese YouTuber “Edison” claims to be a representative of middle-aged and elderly players. He often makes videos in a humorous tone to share games and daily life. As a fan of “Diablo”, he recently expressed in the video that he is very looking forward to “Diablo 4” ” became a great game, and also predicted how the related experience in the game would be performed through official information.

Figure / Edison playing games

But recently Edison’s video update frequency has slowed down, indicating that he sleeps longer, because a company that has been living for 10 years asked him to try the latest sleepwalking in the underworld. He also told everyone that the content of the video is similar to ” “Diablo 4” has nothing to do, it is the experience sharing of the sleepwalking “Big Pineapple 4”, and there is no smart information in the video. More than half of the 8 minutes and 51 seconds can see Edison wearing a red hat T tossing and turning on the bed.

“This game company has been dead for a very long time, and I can only use the dream-giving method to let me live in my dream… Although it is possible to send a dream to a designated living person, the living person is never allowed to show the dream-supporting picture in the world of the earth”, Edison used him His mouth eloquently explained the content of sleepwalking.

Figure / Edison playing games

At first, 80 people downloaded this sleepwalking work GB As big as a chicken, it took half an hour to fall into deep sleep to play. “The picture is very real, and the characters and scenes are very detailed, but you can only see yourself through a 45-degree angle.” One-person experience.

In the part of the brain specifications that players care about, Edison disclosed that his brain core is the 5600X of Su Ma (AMD CEO Su Zifeng), and the visual nervous system is Lao Huang (NVIDIA CEO Huang Renxun). RTX 3070, the picture quality of the mind window is as high as 2k. Under these conditions, all the “dream effects” can be turned on very smoothly, but the dream has not been completely improved, and the scene will be stuck. dream.”

Figure / Edison playing games

Big Pineapple 4 focuses on the open world sleepwalking experience. Horses are added to the running tools in the dreamland, which can be easily bought at a certain level, but the decorations for the appearance of the characters need to be bought with white currency. How much does it cost? “Purchase, currently unknown.

This time, the dream focuses on the later part of the dream. The plot is not open to sleepwalking players. However, Edison found that there are many villagers on the dream map who are waiting for help. After helping solve the problem, you can get experience points and gold coins, improve the reputation of the area and exchange it. A more important reward, “Not only do you do good deeds, but you can also increase your reputation by exploring maps and finding hidden treasures.”

Figure / Edison playing games

For other dungeons and random events about dreams, readers are also invited to watch them for themselves. He appreciates that Edison’s brain can make such wonderful dreams. He also said that this is only part of the dream. There is still a long time left, and he said that if the number of likes exceeds 8,000, he will share the equipment and skills in his dreams with the audience.

Digression, “Diablo 4” is expected to be launched in 2023 on Blizzard’s PC game platform Battle.net and home consoles such as Xbox and PS5.