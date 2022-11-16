Home Technology “Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL” has added a team battle mode, no matter 3v3 or 5v5, you can try your skills | T Kebang
KONAMI announced that its work “Yu-Gi-Oh MASTER DUEL” has ushered in a new wave of updates including “Team Battle” team battles.

In Team Battle, duelists will be able to test their skills in 3 v 3 or 5 v 5 duels. Each duelist will face off against the duelists of the opposing team, and the team with the most victories will win the final battle. victory.

To help prepare stronger decks for Team Battle challenges, Duelists can get new cards from the new Battle Trajectory Selection Pack.

The selection package includes many new cards and the famous “EM” and “Odd Eyes” themed pendulum monsters. At the same time, “Yu-Gi-Oh MASTER DUEL” also brings “ヴァリアンツ” (Warrior Group / Qunhao ) themed cards. Duelists can also buy the “ヴァリアンツの团－幻中” (Mamonaka the Vaylantz United) card set, the portrait of “ヴィサス＝スタフロスト” (Vishas・Star Frost) in the in-game store, as well as the acquisition card column bit new props.

“Yu-Gi-Oh MASTER DUEL” presents gorgeous duel screens in 4K resolution, and there are more than 10,000 cards to collect, as well as substantial single-player SOLO mode, online duels, events, and many other game contents, which have been achieved so far. Over 40 million downloads worldwide, corresponding to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android and other cross-platform free-to-play and battle.

