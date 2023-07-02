Yuan Shen 3.8 Preview: Yula, Keli, Coral Palace Heart Sea, and Wanderer Re-enactment! Card Pool Suggestions and More

Title: Virtual YouTuber Lulolo Unveils Exciting Updates for “Yuan Shen” 3.8 Version

Virtual YouTuber Lulolo has recently released a comprehensive news video, highlighting the upcoming features and content of the highly anticipated “Yuan Shen” 3.8 version. In the video, Lulolo discusses the re-enactment of popular characters Yula, Keli, Coral Palace Heart Sea, and Wanderer. Although the update does not introduce new characters, it sets the stage for the highly anticipated Fontaine’s new country release. Lulolo also provides valuable insights and suggestions on card pool extraction.

The highlight of the 3.8 version revolves around the re-enactment of Yula, Keli, Coral Palace Heart Sea, and Wanderer. Yula, known for her ice element and exceptional physical damage, boasts the highest nuclear explosion damage among all characters in the game. Keli, the fire element C character, is the first limited fire C character to appear in the Mond version. Known for her cuteness, Keli has become a fan favorite. The other two characters, Coral Palace Heart Sea and Wanderer, bring unique attributes and complement different team setups.

The card pool information is divided into two halves. The first half features Yula and Keli, while the second half includes Coral Palace Heart Sea and Wanderer. Lulolo advises viewers to consider their specific needs and preferences when deciding which characters to extract. While all four characters offer powerful outputs, the inclusion of Xinhai, a water element auxiliary character, is highly recommended for those prioritizing support roles.

Lulolo further discusses the preliminary extraction suggestions for the card pool. For players who do not have the water element support character Manyo, Lulolo recommends drawing her before the card pool is replaced. In the video, Lulolo provides detailed strategies for utilizing Manyo’s support skills effectively. Additionally, Lulolo emphasizes the significance of character preferences and personal playstyles when choosing to obtain other characters from the card pool.

In the later sections of the video, Lulolo covers exciting additions such as new fashion options, new plotlines, and version events. Viewers can look forward to the release of the preview screen for the upcoming 4.0 Fontaine area. Lulolo also teases the new fashion selections of “Fan Ying You Feng” and “Qi Hua Xing Candle,” and introduces the captivating new storyline of “Kaiya’s invitation event.” Several version events, including “Qingxia! Paradise? Great mystery!” and “Happy Gift Voucher,” are also highlighted.

Lulolo concludes the video by discussing various other activities and events that players can engage in, such as exploration, adventurer trials, summoning events, joint events, and the mesmerizing Forest Wonders Dream Building Forest. The Fontaine scene is finally unveiled in the video, leaving viewers eager for the official release of the 3.8 update.

For more detailed information on the card pool, fashion, plots, and events of the “Yuan Shen” 3.8 version, viewers are encouraged to refer to Lulolo’s video description column or search for character-specific videos for a more comprehensive understanding. Lulolo also promises to provide further recommendations and suggestions in future videos, catering to the various needs and preferences of players.

As the “Yuan Shen” 3.8 version promises to be an exciting and highly anticipated update, players and fans can trust Lulolo’s expert analysis and insights to make informed decisions and fully enjoy the new features and content coming their way.

