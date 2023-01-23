[Yuan Shen]Yaoyao cultivates a magnifying glass 🐰▸ Great luck in the Year of the Rabbit, good news for ordinary players with grass milk! The composition of the blooming team is more flexible. If you increase your strength, you will not be afraid of the grassland nuclear explosion. Talent/holy relic/weapon/life seat▹Lulolo◃

00:00 Chapter 👇

00:36 Role Analysis and Positioning

01:26 A・Normal attack

01:38 E・Elemental Combat Skill

02:45 Q・Elemental Explosion

03:48 Inherent talent 1

04:22 Inherent talent 2

04:39 Talent skill upgrade priority

05:07 Related breakthrough material

05:29 Fate Seat’s Influence — 0 lives

05:4 Influence of Fate Seat – 1 life

06:07 Influence of Fate Seat — 2 lives

06:18 Fate Seat Influence — 3 & 5 Fate

06:21 Influence of Fate Seat — 4 lives

06:37 Influence of Fate Seat – 6 lives

07:05 Fate Extraction Suggestions

07:22 Holy relic recommendation

07:47 Sacred relic primary and secondary attribute recommendation

07:59 Graduation Panel Reference

08:08 Five-star weapon recommendation

08:32 Other Weapon Recommendations

08:39 Team Member Matching—Team Team Ideas

08:49 Team Member Matching—Super Intensified

09:11 Teammate collocation—spread intensification

09:27 Teammate collocation—Shuangshui Shuangcao (formerly Blooming)

09:59 Matching Team Members — Yaoyao Super Blooming

10:32 Who needs to smoke Yaoyao?

Role Analysis and Positioning

Yaoyao isfour stargrass elementspear rolepositioned asrecovery nurse, is also the only grass element nanny in the current version, who can make up for the lack of grass milk in the blooming team, but because it is a four-star relationship, there will be a four-star upper limit in use, so a more complete grass The milk mechanism should be perfected by the later five-star grass milk. Yaoyao’s healing characteristics are mainly the rabbit dolls summoned through the E element combat skills”Laurel.throwing type“, according to the situation on the field, heal the character or attack the enemy to cause grass element damage, and the rabbit doll summoned by the burst of Q element”Laurel.bouncing type“, it will continue to throw white jade radishes that will burst, restore the character’s health or cause grass element damage to the enemy. Yaoyao with 0 life can play, and you can also get one for free in Liyue 9 selection 1 in the follow-up Sea Lantern Festival, so if you don’t want to draw five-star characters in this pool, don’t rush to draw first in this card pool Yaoyao.

talent skill analysis

A – normal attack.Dump chain gun Yaoyao’s basic attack has four shots, which can cause five damages in total. After the last attack, there will be a back shake, which can be canceled by sprinting or jumping. As far as the positioning of the assistant nurse is concerned, general attacks are generally not needed, so the basic attacks do not need to be upgraded. E-element combat skills.Yuntai Tuan Tuan Lu Fu Yaoyao’s E-element combat skills are mainly through the mechanism “Laurel.throwing type“, after throwing, according to the blood volume of the character or the number of enemies within the range, you can choose to restore blood for the character or throw a white jade radish to attack the enemy. The main basis is that if there are characters with less than 70% of the health value, It will give priority to recovering blood for the character, and if there is no character below 70% of the HP, it will attack the enemy, cause grass element damage to it, and attach to the weak grass element. And if there is no enemy, laurel. The throwing type will restore blood for the characters on the field until it is full. When the E skill is long pressed, it will be similar to Amber when long pressing the E skill. It can aim at the fixed point to be thrown. If you click it, it will be thrown in front of the character. , when throwing the laurel, you should also pay attention to casting it near the enemy, otherwise the laurel is not too smart, and there may be a situation where the white jade radish is thrown empty, and every time the white jade radish hits the enemy, a grass will be produced Elemental particles.White jade radish will be based on Yaoyao’sHP capto determine the amount of recovery, and when Baiyu Radish attacks the enemy, it will be based onMultiplier of elemental combat skillsDamage, so if the E element combat skill point is high, the healing amount and damage can be increased, but the damage multiplier is not high, so it can be used as a herb and mainly used for blood recovery. See also Price for low price?Microsoft may push lower billing Xbox Game Pass, there may be "advertising" interference in the game | udn game corner Q – Elemental explosion.Jade Shanshan Moonset Yaoyao’s Q element burst can be regarded as an upgraded version of the E element combat skill effect, which has a higher healing effect and damage multiplier. After casting, it will periodically produce “Laurel.bouncing type“, until the number of laurels on the field reaches the upper limit of 3, laurels.The bouncing type will disappear when Yaoyao’s status time ends or after leaving the field, so these 3 laurel can only be effective when Yaoyao is on the field. The upper limit of this laurel also includes the “laurel ．Throwing type”, at this time Yaoyao’sThe movement speed will be increased by 15%, and the grass element resistance will be increased by 50%put it in the Blooming team, and you don’t have to be afraid of the Blooming damage. When the blood volume is below 70%, you can also let 3 laurel heal for you. It should be noted that due to the outbreak of the Q element The laurel produced will not produce grass element particles for the grass element damage caused to the enemy. In addition, the energy requirement of the big move is higher.80 pointsif you mainly use the Q ult in the team, you must pay attention to the charging panel, and if you use the E combat skill as a background support, the ult can be used when there is an emergency and you need to boost the team’s blood volume. After casting, try to stand at least about5 secondsEli Laurel. The role of the bouncing type is maximized before exiting. Inherent Talent 1-Scattered Stars Unlocking the inherent talent 1 allows Yaoyao to throw a white jade radish to the surrounding enemies every 0.6 seconds in the state of sprinting, jumping, and running after using the Q ultimate move. Grassy Yaoyao can play the inherent talent, and like the PV demonstration, she can throw radishes at the surrounding enemies while running with a loli plane, and if Yaoyao is mainly used to play background auxiliary positioning, this passive Talent is not particularly important. If the main player lets Yaoyao play the field, she can sprint, jump, and run after opening Q in the foreground, continuously causing grass element damage to nearby enemies, and then react with other background elements. Inherent talent 2 – empathize with others Unlocking Inherent Talent 2 can make Baiyu Radish burst, causing the characters on the field within its influence to recover HP every 1 second. The recovery amount is based on 0.8% of Yao Yao’s HP limit, lasting for 5 seconds, and can increase Yao Yao’s health. Yao’s healing amount also increases the team’s fault tolerance rate. It is a very practical inherent talent, and it has 0 lives. Talent upgrade priority In terms of talent upgrade priority, it will beE Element Combat Technique = Q Element Explosion > A General AttackYou don’t need to upgrade the basic attack, and you need to upgrade your combat skills first or burst depends on which position you want Yaoyao to play. The main player E element combat skills is the background support, so you can first increase the E skill. If you want Yaoyao to play the station In the field reaction, the Q big move is the priority, but from Luoluo’s own experience, it is more recommended to let Yaoyao play the E-element combat skills as the backstage support, because the energy demand of the Q big move is relatively high, so it needs to be solved first The problem of element charging can make the cycle of Q big move smoother.

Related breakthrough material About Yaoyao’s level breakthrough material, you need to defeat Sumi’s field bossphaseless grassgetMiezhicaoand Liyue specialtiesAbsolute Cloud Pepperdropped by SlimesPuree，Talent breakthrough materials areTue/Fri/SunOpenHardworking series，If the talent skill is above 6, it will need to consumegod of opportunitydroppedvirtual bell。

The influence of fate

0 lives If Yaoyao with 0 life is mainly used as a recovery nanny in the background, in fact, she already has a complete mechanism, unless Yaoyao who wants to play the front desk and respond, she will need to increase the recovery efficiency of elemental charge through the life seat . 1 life After unlocking 1 life, when the white jade radish explodes, the characters on the field within the affected area will get15% Grass Elemental Damage Bonusso it seems that the damage of the grass element is mainlyNasida, Tinari, Elhaysenor the grass element damage that triggers the seed explosion, such as the original bloom, super bloom, and fierce bloom, etc., can all eat damage bonuses, and 1 life will also provideRecover 15 stamina every 5 secondsIf it is matched with some characters that need to use heavy hits frequently, such asclear weatherwhich can improve the output experience in the process. See also Elon Musk meets Tim Cook and makes peace with Apple 2 lives After unlocking 2 lives, if you are in the state of the Q ultimate move, when the white jade radish bursts and hits the enemy, Yaoyao can recover 3 points of elemental energy, every 0.8 seconds to reply once, it is a functional life seat that can optimize the energy cycle of the ultimate move. 3 lives & 5 lives 3 lives and 5 lives increase the upper limit of the talent level of E and Q respectively. 4 lives After unlocking 4 lives, after releasing E and Q skills, based on 0.3% of Yaoyao’s upper limit of health, Yaoyao’s elemental proficiency can be improved, up to120 pointslasting 8 seconds, 4 lives is an effective life position for Yaoyao who is reacting in the foreground, but the improvement is not much in terms of damage. 6 lives After unlocking 6 lives, you can make Laurel. Throwing type will throw another super powerful after throwing 2 white jade radishes.big radish, big radishExplosion range is also largerand will be based on 75% of Yaoyao’s attack power, causingGrass Elemental Area Damage, and at the same time, based on 7.5% of Yaoyao’s life value, blood will be restored for the characters on the field within the range, every laurel. Throwing type can only throw up to 2 super powerful. big radish. The amount of damage is not the focus of Yaoyao, so it can be seen as providing a wider range of grass element attachment ability and better blood recovery effect. Fate Extraction Suggestions For the recommended part of life seat extraction, Yaoyao with 0 life can be used as a backstage assistant nurse, mainly relying on Laurel with E skill.The throwing type can be used at the front desk to help with grass and blood recovery, but if Yaoyao wants to play in the field, I will suggest2 livesFirst optimize the cycle of big moves, and finally provide better grass element attachment ability and blood recovery ability with full life.

Holy relic recommendation The sacred relic suit is recommended. If the team already has a grass element C position or is placed in the blooming team, Yaoyao, who is the second grass element role, can wear it.Deep forest set of 4which assists in providing grass resistance, and can also be worn to provide elemental chargingInsulation set of 2with an increased healingsea ​​dye/Girl 2-piece setand the health-boostingQianyan 2-piece setetc.If you are a newcomer who can’t brush the golden holy relic, you can choose to wear itexile+Bachelor2+2suit.

Primary and secondary attribute selection In terms of selecting the primary and secondary attributes of the holy relic, Sands of Time can chooseElemental Charge Efficiencyorlife valueif you pay more attention to the ultimate move, you can give priority to wearing elemental charging efficiency, choose the empty cuplife valuecrown of ceremony selectionlife valueorhealing bonus。 Graduation Panel Reference Graduation panel reference, HP can be in25000~30000Left and right, if the element charging efficiency wears element charging sand, it will be at200%~230%about.

Weapon recommendation

The part of weapon selection can be prioritizedElemental Charge Main AttributeorAccelerate the energy recovery of the big moverelated weapons, so like Highly RefinedKita-in Jumonji、Zephyr Lance (requires storm rate), Trial Star Scythe, FishingAnd so on are all available weapons, the most recommended would be Kitain Ten Characters, not only can increase the energy recovery speed of the big move, but the main attribute provides elemental proficiency, and if you want to take the luxurious route, you can get it for YaoyaoInamitsu of NaginakusaorSky RidgeIt’s not impossible. other weapons If you really don’t even have a rechargeable weapon, you can only consider the long gun with the attribute of adding health, so the last choice isBlack tassel gun。 team match Team thinking

Because Yaoyao is a grass-elemental character, her team is mainly composed of grass-element-related responses, and serves as the recovery nanny in the team, such as the nanny in the super-intensified, vine-intensified, and blooming teams. Hyperstimulation

The lineup brought by hyper-intensification isKeqing + Naxida + Zhongli + Yaoyaothe position of Zhongli can also be replaced byFull Life FischerorYaegamikoWait for the role of thunder, so that there will be two kinds of elemental resonance effects in the team. It is suitable for use when Zhongli is going to leave the team, and if there is no Naxida, it can be replaced by a character who can play grass within a range such as the grass master or Ke Lai. Yaoyao, who has 1 life, can also give Keqing, who focuses on heavy hits, a boost in stamina recovery. See also We're checking out The Callisto Protocol on GR Live today vine intensification The team formed by the intensification of the vine can use the grass C Alheisen who appeared in the same card pool to form aElhaisen + Manming Fischer + Beidou + YaoyaoThe sequence of skill output methods here is mainly to let Hai Ge finally appear in EAQ, the team lineup that focuses on the intensification of vines, and at the same time can eat the elemental resonance of Double Thunder and Double Grass. Shuangshui Shuangcao (Original Bloom) When Lingren reproduced the Q&A before, Luo Luo first proposed a team that Yaoyao could form in the future, so now Yaoyao can form the current team after her debut:Lingren + Naxida + Nilu + YaoyaoThe original blooming lineup, so that when Nilu needs to bind the water plant team members, it can ensure the blood recovery of the grass milk. Of course, if there is a five-star grass milk in the future, it may be able to replace Yaoyao’s position. The output method is: Lingren Q → Naxida EQ → Nilu EEEEQ → Yaoyao E → Lingren EAAA. If the blood of the whole team is in a hurry, you can use Yaoyao Q to restore the blood of the whole team immediately. Yaoyao super bloom The last thing is to let Yaoyao play the team in the field, it can beYaoyao + Nashita + Xingqiu + JiuqirenThe configuration is also the configuration of the ultra-exciting and versatile lineup “Na Xingjiu” to catch up with Yaoyao. After opening Q, Yaoyao can be fully charged at the front desk with three characters who provide skills in the background. Jump well and jump full, look how happy this child is! It is also because Jiu Qiren will pile up elemental proficiency to sacrifice health, that is, the part of the milk volume, in order to play a super-blooming relationship. Yaoyao can also make up for this, but if you want to change to other fully proficient Thunder elemental characters, it is also possible. , For example, some people like to play the fully proficient General Thunder and the like. Who needs to smoke Yaoyao? Finally, what kind of people will need to smoke Yaoyao, Yaoyao is mainly placed in the role of recovery nurse in the response team related to grass elements, so when a nurse is needed in the super-intensified, vine-intensified, and blooming teams, you can put Yaoyao Yao, although Yaoyao’s Q ult needs to stand on the field, generally speaking, Yaoyao’s blood recovery effect is more needed, especially the defect of the grassland core of the blooming team that damages one’s own blood volume, and Yaoyao just happens to make up for this, and although Yaoyao is currently the only grass element nanny, but she does have a four-star character upper limit in terms of skills and ult energy. This part should be perfected by a five-star grass element nanny, but Yaoyao with 0 life can go into battle Using it is a good news for ordinary players, but if the card pool does not want to draw Haisen or Mandrill this time, it is not recommended to go directly to draw for Yaoyao, after all, you can get one for free from Liyue 9 selection 1 later. Subsequent resident pools will also have a chance to be drawn again.