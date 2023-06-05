Home » Yuan Weiqi will continue to support mission 2 “for a while” – – Gamereactor
Technology

Yuan Weiqi will continue to support mission 2 “for a while” – – Gamereactor

by admin
Yuan Weiqi will continue to support mission 2 “for a while” – – Gamereactor

Late last week, Meta announced the Quest 3 virtual reality headset, which will carry over from the Quest 2’s wireless offering. A bunch of new games coming to the virtual reality platform were also shown as part of the show, and now that the show has passed, many are wondering what Meta’s plans are for supporting Quest 2, now that a more powerful successor is on the way.

To that end, Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth revealed on Twitter that Quest 2 will continue to get “quite a while”support, even with a very real assumption that the more demanding game looks to be Quest 3 only.

“The games we announced at our play showcase will all be playable on Quest 2 and 3, and we expect this will remain the norm for quite some time. Of course, mixed reality and high-power gaming will likely grow over time. Start targeting Quest 3.

As for when Quest 3 will debut, the virtual reality headset is scheduled to launch later this year, with more information planned for another Meta event in late September.

See also  Mini PCs with Windows 11: Economical & compact alternative to desktop PCs from €119

You may also like

Change the shame of death with these offbeat...

Future Film Festival 2023: all about the twenty-third...

Madhouse’s Little Mermaid knockoff is now available to...

Microsoft opens its first cloud region in Italy

Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, generative AI and IT...

over 100 Euros discount on the two versions

Microsoft opens its first cloud region in Italy

“Gollum: The Untold Story” – Is it juicy?...

Diablo 4 Diablo 4 Raiders｜Whole Map Teleportation Point/Lilith...

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform: New Vulnerability! Linux...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy