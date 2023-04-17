“Yuanshin” Xiangling-themed OnePlus Ace 2 special edition is here

OnePlus Ace 2

After teaming up with “Yuan Shen” to launch a walnut-themed limited edition for OnePlus 10T, the factory “repeats the same trick” today and brought a special gift box for OnePlus Ace 2 inspired by Xiangling. Compared with the previous cooperation, OnePlus did not add too many obvious “Yuan Shen” elements to the phone body this time. The Xiangling OnePlus Ace 2 is only replaced with a “lava red” plain leather body with “two-winged diamond lines” on both sides (this is the first time OnePlus has made a plain leather mass-produced machine), and the other parts of the appearance are the same as the ordinary model. Not much difference. However, its RAM has been increased to 18GB. Of course, the customized Xiangling system theme is also indispensable.

In addition to mobile phones, OnePlus has made the gift box of the new product into a displayable form, and the packaging also includes a Xiangling scroll poster, rice cracker pin, instruction booklet and other contents. The device itself still uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 6.47-inch 120Hz AMOLED, 5,000mAh battery, and a three-camera combination based on a 50MP main camera. The capacity is only 512GB, and the price is RMB 3,699.