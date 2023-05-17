Home » Yufan Undercurrent DREDGE Demo – PCM
Yufan Undercurrent DREDGE Demo – PCM

Fishing sail undercurrent DREDGE
Fishing sail undercurrent DREDGE

Fishing games are fascinating, and “DREDGE” allows players to become the captain of a boat. They can go out to sea to catch different catches, sell them to earn money to upgrade equipment, and prepare for fishing in the high seas. In addition to the fish illustrated book on the Internet, there is also a gust of wind wandering in the sea, waiting for players strangely.

“DREDGE” is a single-player skit game based on fishing. The story tells the player drifting to a mysterious town on an island. The local fisherman’s acceptance condition is that the player must provide them with food. Following the teaching of the prologue of the game, you use your own broken fishing boat to go out to sea. The speed is slow and the fishing tackle is insufficient. You can only go fishing in shallow waters near the sea. When you put down the fishing line in the fish collection area, you need to watch the pointer jump. Click ” in the green area Pull the line”, the more difficult the fish requires the player to quickly and accurately press the button to pull the line. After receiving the catch, it is also necessary to manually manage the storage compartments of the fish warehouse on the boat, load the catch to the maximum and return it to the port for sale. There is also a freshness setting. If you don’t go back for too long, it will go bad. Players are required to manage it correctly, and repeatedly accept commissions and complete the target. Move the story forward.

Players sell fish to collect money to refit fishing boat equipment, sail faster and catch more deep-water fish and reconcile illustrations. However, there are also dangers. The day and night mechanism will make the sea surface weird at night, and the crows will attack the player’s fishing boat and catch. If you can’t see the front, you may hit the rocks and damage the hull, reducing the available space. Occasionally, some drifting bottles, or some strange rocks near the shore, or even strange fish will be caught at sea. When you go back to deliver them, you will find that the residents of the town are a little abnormal. The game screen style is bleak, and it is not a joyful work of the “Dongsen” series. Players must be mentally prepared. Playing on the Switch will be more convenient than the PlayStation host version.

  • Game name: “DREDGE”
  • Game Type: Dark Fishing Adventure
  • 平台： Nintendo Switch / PlayStation4 / PlayStation5
  • Price: HK$238
  • Game subtitles: English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese

