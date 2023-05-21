Yuma Flat in the test: Very good balcony power station for beginners

400 watt solar panel, inverter, suspension and cable – complete sets of balcony power plants are available from the German supplier Yuma from 439 euros. This makes it significantly cheaper than the Anker Solix we tested (test report). Here it starts from 539 euros; including 400 watt panel and 600 watt inverter, but without suspension.

scope of delivery



If you choose a set from Yuma, you can choose between six variants. The variants are divided into the type of attachment: balcony, flat roof, pitched roof, facade, garden or without bracket.

In addition, one opts for complete packages with one or two solar panels. As with Anker Solix (test report), there are no differences in the panel design.

Our test device is called the Yuma Flat. It is intended for flat roofs. That’s perfect for us, because in our test environment it’s going to be in a tool shed in the garden.

Our scope of delivery includes:

2 solar modules with 400 watt peak (brand Tenka)

1 micro-inverter of 600 watts (Hoymiles brand)

Brackets for the panels (Valkbox brand)

Cable tie, DC extension cable

A connection cable is missing. Here you pay from 25 euros extra – depending on the cable length. And the power meter is also missing. Here you pay from 19 euros to be able to see the generated Wh via app.

So all in all, you’re looking at 798 euros for the complete set with two panels. If you only install one panel – as we did in our case – pay a total of 483 euros. In both cases you are cheaper than with Anker Solix (test report). And Priwatt is also a few euros more expensive in direct comparison with its sets.

Montage



Yuma supplies all third-party components. So that the structure still works here, there is a well-prepared, extensive and illustrated manual. In addition, the provider has a very friendly customer service, which actually gives competent advice on the phone during installation – by the way, also on other topics such as commissioning, registration, etc.

We have summarized the entire structure in a video. Very exciting: It can be done with just one person.

First we build the mount of Valkbox. We screw them together in just under ten minutes. The bracket is intended for installation on flat roofs or in the garden. So it doesn’t have to be anchored to the ground. The tilt angle is fixed at 20 degrees. If you have concerns about wind and weather, you can stabilize the bracket with commercially available base plates – you know that from a parasol, for example. But even without base plates, the construct withstands strong weather. Our acid test came during a major storm in April 2023. The system remained in place unharmed.

Among other things, Yuma includes four solar panel support arms for the suspension. This keeps our Tenka panels firmly attached to the bracket. Yuma does not include the tools required to attach the panels. Here you have to have the right hexagonal wrench ready.

The Hoymiles inverter is then attached to the underside of the solar panel. Ideally, the panel should be placed on a table. This makes it easy to get to the bottom. The installation of the inverter can also be carried out by one person. Then you connect the DC cables from the inverter and panel and the supplied Schuko or Wieland plug – the first module is ready for use.

In our case, the panel has to be on a garden shed. Anyone who is strong enough can lift the approximately 22 kilograms of panel and bracket alone. Of course it is much easier with a second person.

Installation



To start up, you could simply plug the Schuko plug into the nearest socket – electricity production can begin. But if you want to know what yield the system is delivering, you need an adapter with an electricity meter. We ordered the Mystrom model on Yuma’s recommendation. It is compatible with iOS (including Homekit) and Android. It is set up by scanning a QR code on the connector and then entering the WiFi password. Then only the adapter plug has to be plugged into the socket.

Advantages of the Mystrom adapter:

offers diagrams with daily yield especially for balcony power plants

can be switched on after sunrise or sunset

shows savings per kWh

Apple Homekit-compatible

long-term test



Our test device faces south-east and receives sunlight daily from around 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since the heavy rain in Bavaria in April, we have had an average daily yield of 1 kWh with one panel (as of May 2023). At our current working price, that’s a saving of around 40 cents a day. If we calculate that with two panels, we come to 80 cents per day or 192 euros in the months of March to October with 2 kWh per day. This is the time when we have the most sun in our test environment. Our yield will certainly be significantly higher in the summer months, but 2 kWh per day should be a good average value.

Our solution would thus be paid off in about four years. With the guarantee promise of 12 years on the inverter and 25 years on the panels, this is a financially interesting deal. Anyone who has a lower energy price from their electricity provider must of course calculate differently.

Preis



Yuma sells complete sets with service. And here, according to our research, the company offers the best prices. Our solution costs 798 euros, outperforming comparable providers such as Priwatt and Anker by up to 40 euros (as of May 2023). With the code techstage you also save the shipping costs until May 22nd and get a free, smart power meter.

If you are looking for a more powerful inverter, you can get the Yuma Flat 800 Pro from 829 euros. Two 400 watt panels, an 800 watt inverter (can be throttled) as well as brackets and mounting material are included.

Our price comparison shows an overview of complete balcony power station sets:

Register a balcony power plant, right?



The topic of registration cannot be deadlocked at balcony power plants. According to the Yuma manual, the system should be registered in the market master data register – this can also be done online. According to the consumer advice center, this is an unnecessary bureaucratic effort for the consumer for systems below 800 watts (read here). In the worst case, there is a risk of fines if you do not register.

Conclusion

