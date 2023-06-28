Yuya Mikami endorses Taiwanese mobile games and must eat spicy hotpot for massage after work is over

Yuya Mikami endorses Taiwanese mobile games. (SS: breaking latest news of Light – provided by Le Square)

After Japanese retired actress Mikami Yuya announced her retirement, she went to Taiwan to film a mobile game advertisement, and was hit by many fans. It is reported that she eats spicy hot pot and massage after work every day, and she values ​​the Taiwanese market very much. She does not rule out cultivating Taiwan in the future.

Mikami Yuya worked hard to pave the way for her retirement. She went to Taiwan to shoot a mobile game advertisement a few days ago. She has to wear 12 cm high shoes every day, and she wears them for 6 hours. After work, she has also done enough sightseeing, and there are partners around her to record her eating, drinking and having fun in Taiwan. The staff revealed that Yuya Mikami likes Taiwan’s spicy pot, pearl milk tea, and steamed buns the most, and she must go for a massage after work so as not to make her feet swollen.

Mikami Yuya attaches great importance to the Taiwan market, and she is also actively operating after retiring. It is expected to see her in Taiwan more and more in the future. The medieval picture book adventure RPG “SS: breaking latest news of Light” endorsed by Yuya Mikami is officially launched today (28) on both mobile platforms! The official website specially sells Mikami Yuya’s exclusive gift packs for players who like Yuya. You can draw signed Polaroids, morning calls, private body fragrance blankets tailored by Mikami Yuya for fans, and get a lot of Great value luxury resources.

“SS: breaking latest news of Light” dual platform download: https://lihi3.cc/9ab5e

