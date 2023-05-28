Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review – perfect sequel for the Switch

The pressure is great, the expectations of the fans are even greater. Released at the same time as the Nintendo Switch debuted The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as the official launch title. What nobody knew then: Even in 2023, the game will still serve as a benchmark for all subsequent Nintendo Switch titles. Because no other game on the Nintendo Switch has always received such a positive response as Breath of the Wild. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom follows in big footsteps and not only has to satisfy long-time fans of the Zelda franchise, but also fans of the action-adventure genre.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom connects directly to the end of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and picks up the story where it left off in 2017. After defeating Ganon and rescuing Princess Zelda, ends Breath of the Wild with a safe, recovering Hyrule.

The new part of the game series begins with exploring the underground of Hyrule Castle, where Link and Zelda discover ruins of an ancient civilization, the Sonau. However, the joy of discovery is short-lived when the two explore further and come across a mysterious hall containing a mummy. The mummy awakens and turns out to be the demon king, who was then banished there by the severed arm of old Sonau king Rauru. Within seconds, the Master Sword shatters, Zelda falls into a bottomless abyss, and Link’s arm is eaten away by miasma. It quickly becomes clear that the victory was only temporary and Hyrule once again needs Link’s help. Armed with the arm of an ancient king, once again in search of Princess Zelda, we plunge from the skies into the kingdom of Hyrule.

Hyrule in new splendor



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom does not only set directly after the events of Breath of the Wild at. The game world of Hyrule, which players were already able to get to know in 2017, is largely returning in its previously known form.

If there’s one thing where successors to popular video game titles fail, it’s probably too much innovation. Too many new things are tried, too much of what players loved about the original is lost. Nintendo is one of the few development studios that seems to have learned from this very phenomenon. Instead of breaking completely new ground, Nintendo is building on what worked wonderfully for the predecessor.

Who is already having fun with Breath of the Wild who may be a bit shocked in the first hours of play about the many parallels between the structures of the two titles. As before, as the main objective of the game, players must visit the four races of Hyrule to learn more about Zelda’s whereabouts and the aftermath of the cataclysm. while it’s in Breath of the Wild were the four titans who served as the main targets, it is now the four temples. These must be achieved in order to reverse cataclysmic environmental changes such as the huge blizzards or mud-tainted waters that resulted from the Cataclysm. Again there are shrine puzzles to solve, with the help of which players can expand Link’s heart containers and stamina. Again there are towers to climb in each region revealing the map of the area.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom follows the same gameplay as its predecessor, and just like before, it works wonderfully. Players are free to choose where to start first and which area to visit first. There are secrets to be discovered, locations to explore, and simple yet powerful gameplay mechanics to use in the form of Link’s new abilities.

While the basic principle is based on already known mechanics and playful structures, the game world and the possibilities it offers are also being expanded. Even if little has happened on the surface of the earth, the game world has tripled in comparison to the already huge map of the predecessor Tears of the Kingdom. In addition to the surface, there is now also a sky map and a map of the underground to discover. In the sky, players will find the ruins of the Sonau, while the underground hides countless enemies and, together with its complete darkness, represents a real challenge. In addition, there are caves to explore, new enemies to defeat and stylish new equipment to get hold of throughout the game world.

In addition to the use of all kinds of weapons, Link’s skills are still in the foreground. In Zelda: Breath of the Wild abilities like the Stasis or Magnet Module emanated from the Sheikah Stone and its power. In Tears of The Kingdom replaces Link’s previously gnawed arm with King Raurus’s and presents the basics of brand new abilities.

Old Powers



Within the first few hours of play, players gain access to the four different abilities that will set the tone throughout the game. With the ceiling jump, Link can teleport himself through all ceilings and thus get from point A to B quickly. Time reversal makes it possible to reverse the movement of movable objects. With the help of time reversal, the stones falling from the sky serve as a practical elevator up to the sky ruins. Synthesis, on the other hand, lets players link objects to weapons, turning a rusty sword into a serious weapon once a Lizsalfos horn is attached to the tip. But by far the biggest highlight of Link’s new abilities is the Ultra hand.

The Ultra Hand lets Link pick up any moving object in the game world and combine it with another. Plants, stones, wooden structures – everything. The so-called Sonau components, which are left behind by the old civilization of the Sonau and can be found in capsule machines or in the game world, are particularly important here. Each of the components requires energy, which is powered by an upgradeable battery. These include exciting elements such as a fan, hot air balloon, flamethrower or even a laser thrower. The Ultra Hand combined with the Sonau components opens up a whole new world for players to create new constructs and objects based on their imagination. A rocket launcher shield, a fan-powered vehicle with laser launchers, or even just a house – the only limit is your imagination.

As before, Nintendo puts the fun first and so not a moment goes by when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom no mood. Joy in discovering the map, fun in tricky opponents, pleasure in creating new constructs. The Ultra hand with its abilities is the biggest innovation in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and manages to take the already extensive and entertaining gameplay of its predecessor to a whole other level. In contrast to the predecessor, the skills feel better integrated into the gameplay and the world, so that they are used more often. However, a fire-breathing vehicle as well as a seamless transition from sky to earth’s surface is also an intense endeavor for a console as handy as the Nintendo Switch. Already Breath of the Wild has exhausted the console’s capabilities, so how’s the sequel faring?

Graphics and technical implementation



Again, there is nothing for players to worry about, because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom runs at a smooth 30 frames in both TV and handheld mode. With an almost identical card too Zelda: Breath of the Wild it is easy to make a comparison between the two titles. Minor improvements can be seen in things like the level of detail on objects and the previous blurring of far away elements. The coloring also looks a bit more saturated and colorful (besides differences in the areas). The game offers a resolution of 1080p in TV mode and 720p in handheld mode.

If you pay attention, you can see the reloading elements of the game world when you dive from the sky to the surface of the earth. However, this is well concealed by Nintendo with optical support such as fog or the color scheme, so that we could not find any defects in the graphic or technical implementation during our test.

Conclusion



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is exactly what fans of the 2017 released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have wished for all these years. It’s even more than that, because in addition to a quantitative expansion, the gaming experience has also improved qualitatively. The new areas in the sky and underground are beautifully staged and varied, and the new abilities are a great addition to the gameplay. The story of the game, which is told as part of the adventure memories, seems more mature and complex than its predecessor.