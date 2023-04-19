Zendure Superbase V6400 test report – buy cheap from 5669€ (04/2023)

The Zendure SuperBase V is an innovative power station with a solid-state battery, which is characterized by its robust design, versatile charging options and expandability. With a hard-wearing plastic housing, motorized rear wheels and an extendable carrying handle, it is ideally equipped for mobile use. It can be charged via solar, the integrated power supply unit or a wall box, which makes it flexible in use. There is also the option to expand the capacity to 64,380 Wh by adding up to 10 additional batteries to two main units.

With our Coupon you get the SuperBase V for currently €5669.10 directly from the manufacturer. Still a lot of money but the first power station with a solid-state battery.

There are numerous models and technologies in the world of power stations. The Zendure Superbase V is a high-priced option that differs from other models by its solid-state battery. While many models rely on LFP batteries with less energy density, the Superbase V is pursuing an innovative approach. Below we will look at the different aspects of this product to give you a comprehensive overview.

Solid State Batteries and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Batteries

Solid-state batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries differ in their chemical composition and the associated performance characteristics. While solid state batteries use solid electrolyte technology, which replaces the liquid electrolyte with a solid material, LFP batteries use lithium iron phosphate chemistry. Solid state batteries typically offer higher energy densities, improved safety, and longer lifespans compared to LFP batteries. The higher energy density allows for more energy in a smaller and lighter format. However, solid-state batteries are usually more expensive to manufacture. LFP batteries, on the other hand, have good thermal stability and safety, but with lower energy density.

Zendure therefore offers the Superbase V as a version with LFP batteries as the V4600 with 4608 Wh and as the V6400 version shown here with 6438 Wh and solid-state batteries. The significantly larger battery capacity with the same dimensions and only 4kg more weight is remarkable.

Motorized rear wheels for easier transportation

The Zendure SuperBase V is presented in a robust plastic housing, which not only offers protection against bumps and scratches, but should also ensure sufficient robustness/durability. with her large wheels and an extendable carrying handle the SuperBase V is designed for transport and mobile use.

A special feature that moving the 73 x 32 x 44.7 cm and 59 kg heavy power station relieved, they are motorized rear wheels. These make it possible to effortlessly maneuver the SuperBase V even on uneven surfaces. In comparison, the LFP version of the SuperBase V weighs slightly less, namely 55 kg.

Solar chargeable with up to 3000W

The SuperBase V offers a variety of charging options in order to be as flexible as possible, especially for mobile use. One option is loading with up to 3000W via solar panels, which makes the power station particularly environmentally friendly and independent of external power sources. 12-150V at 25A are possible via the XT90 connection.

It also has an integrated power supply, the one Charging power of up to 2900W enables to charge the SuperBase V quickly and efficiently at a conventional socket. Another special feature is the type 2 plug, which makes the power station compatible with a wall box. This opens up additional charging options, for example when using public charging stations or in the garage at home. The different charging options of the SuperBase V help that it can adapt to different usage scenarios and is always ready for use.

Expandable up to 64,380Wh

The SuperBase V offers the possibility to expand its capacity by adding up to five additional batteries. By using only one cable, the connection of the expansion batteries is designed to be simple and uncomplicated. At the same time, it is possible to connect 2 of the main units directly to each other and thus operate a total of 2 main units with up to 10 expansion batteries. With this option the total capacity of the power station can be increased to an impressive 64,380 Wh.

However, it should be noted that the price for this expansion is correspondingly high, as both the additional batteries and the advanced technology of the solid-state batteries contribute to the costs. Despite the high price, the expandability of the SuperBase V offers a high degree of flexibility for users who need large capacity for special requirements.

Extensive connection options

The power station provides a lot for charging your devices. Overall, the Superbase V permanently provide a power of 3800W. A power peak of 5000W is possible for a short time. If you couple 2 Superbase V6400 together, both values ​​double to 7600W or 10,000W

The following connections are available: