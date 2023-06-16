Zeppelin Circle of Friends for Ecoflying e. V. (iG)

Ecoflying Airport Friedrichshafen (Image source: @saupe-communication)

The Zeppelin-Freundeskreis für Ecoflying eV (iG), an association of personalities dedicated to the promotion of aerospace technology in Baden-Württemberg, would like to mobilize significant funds from the income of the Zeppelin Foundation for the sustainability of flying. Club chairman Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Schuster, former mayor of the state capital Stuttgart, on the project:

“The future of flying stands and falls with the effort towards sustainability. This is our chance here in Stuttgart, in Baden-Württemberg and in the south-west region as a whole. Our country has important research institutions in the field of aerospace technology. There are also successful companies in the region, each with high research and development budgets. We want to persuade the city of Friedrichshafen to use proceeds from the Zeppelin Foundation for aeronautics research, in line with the will of the donor. This is the lever to get more public and private research funding.”

Ecoflying is a non-profit initiative supported by the Zeppelin Friends of Ecoflying eV (iG). The initiative has set itself the goal of making aviation more ecologically sustainable and successfully leading the tradition of aviation into an ecological future at the Friedrichshafen site.

