Zeryntha spin-off of the University of Pisa that develops Internet of things technologies to support companies in the digitization of production processes, has closed a 5.3 million investment round led by United Ventures with the participation You turn, Liftt and Cdp venture capital with the Fondo corporate partners. The company, founded in 2015, had already raised $2 million in a previous round led by You turn.

What does. The technology of Zerynth allows you to acquire data from old and new generation machinery, monitor production, measure energy consumption (it promises a reduction in energy costs of up to 40%), predict malfunctions, get notifications in real time.

The objectives. “Our challenge – explained Gabriele Montelisciani, CEO of Zerynth – is to make the Internet of things and artificial intelligence accessible to SMEs, so that they can face the market in a competitive way, improving both the efficiency of business processes than environmental sustainability”.

Startups to keep an eye on

Casavo, Everly, Prima.it, Medical Microinstruments (MMI) e courtyardare the top five among “Italian startups and scaleups to keep an eye on in 2022” according to Sifted, the Financial Times’ analysis platform. WHO the details.

The painting. “Italy – writes Sifted – is one of the four countries in Europe (the others are France, Switzerland and Belgium) that have maintained positive growth rates in the first three quarters of 2022”.

Already invested 1.89 billion in startups in 2022

With the rounds closed this week, 2022 results in investments in startups for 1.89 billion. The result, according to the data of the database at Italian Tech, is the result of 156 operations, which involved as many startups and scaleups. Featured by deal size: 497 million Scalapaythe 340 million of Bending Spoonsi 320 at Satispaythe 100 million of Casavoi 75 in Medical microinstrumentsthe 53 million of Moneyfarm and 40 of You will see.

So last year. In 2021, Italian startups managed to raise investments for more than 1.3 billionan 85% increase from 2020.

Synergy Flow raises 1.8 million

Capital increase of 1.8 million for Sinergy Flowstartup supported by Polyhub which deals with innovative batteries for the energy transition. To lead the investment round 360 Capital, in collaboration with the Politecnico di Milano and with A+360. He also participated in the round Tech4Planetthe National Technology Transfer Center for Sustainability created on the initiative of Cdp venture capital.

Technology. The possibility of storing energy on a multi-day basis (the so-called long-life energy storage) is a necessary requirement for decarbonising the electricity grid, promoting the penetration of renewables and making a zero-emission energy system possible. Sinergy Flow works to develop a sustainable, low-cost, high-efficiency flow cell battery that can store electricity for more than 20 hours.

HabiSmart, le prime nove startup accelerate

Allo, Sunspeker e Homsai (energy), Domethics (IoT for the home), Houseplus e Newarc (AI for real estate), No (cloud), Data arrows (smart builiding) e Sensgreen (IoT for commercial real estate). These are the 9 startups selected for the first program of HabiSmart, accelerator of the Cdp National Network program, dedicated to innovative projects in real estate and sustainable construction. Startups receive a pre-seed investment of 115,000 euros and access the 4-month acceleration program to be held in Milan.

Cicero experience is still growing

Cicero experiencean “experiential” tourism startup (a form of tourism that contrasts with the “hit and run” and which focuses on small villages rather than large cities, offering experiences of local everyday life), has closed a capital increase of 1.15 million led which involved 109 business angels and investors including the fund Elf azimuth.

The numbers. Born in August 2020, the company declares a growth of almost 1000% in the first 12 months, recording revenues of almost 500 thousand euros in the first full year of activity (2021). To date, it has raised nearly 2 million in funding.

Medicud, primo round

Doctor is a startup based in Rome that deals with the development of medical devices with sustainable technologies for the biomedical sector. This week he closed a €500k pre-seed round, led by Innova Venturethe venture capital fund of the Lazio Region, with the participation of other private investors and current shareholders

The first product. The company has designed and patented a device designed to reduce the risk of infection in the post-operative course.

The event

EduTech challenges. The Edutech challenges are scheduled in Rome, in the spaces of Talent Garden Ostiense on 22 and 23 October: two days of dialogue and discussion in which institutions, universities, companies and startups are called to rethink professional training to face the digital revolution. WHO to follow the event in streaming.

XVIII Italian Private Banking Association Forum. On Tuesday 22 November at 11, the press conference to present the XVIII Forum of the Italian private banking association.

The prize

Giorgio Tinacci, founder of Casavoand Danila De Stefano who founded the startup You bravo were awarded by EY as part of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the “Future Unicorn” and “Startup” categories respectively.

What’s going on in Europe

Co-living. La startup belga in co-living Cohabs closed a round of 110 million euros. Unlike traditional properties built for rental, co-living is designed from the ground up to foster a sense of community, where residents enjoy shared common areas such as gyms, games lounges and congregation spaces.

