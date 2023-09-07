Zinc battery maker receives $400 million loan

Zinc batteries are seen as an important alternative to existing lithium-ion batteries. One of the leading providers in this area is the US company Eos Energy. Now the company has received a major cash injection in the form of a loan from the US Department of Energy (DOE). The loan is a whopping $400 million, reports MIT Technology Review. The loan is the DOE’s first “conditional commitment” to a battery manufacturer focused on alternatives to lithium-ion cells. The agency has previously funded lithium-ion manufacturing projects, battery recycling projects, and other climate technologies such as geothermal energy.

aCentauri: Swiss solar mobile on the way to the World Solar Challenge

Zinc batteries cheaper than lithium-ion batteries

Today, lithium-ion batteries are the number one choice for energy storage in devices ranging from laptops to electric vehicles. The cost of these types of batteries has come down drastically over the past decade, but there is a growing need for even cheaper options. The zinc-based technology Eos hopes to commercialize will store electricity for hours or even days at a low cost. In Eos batteries, the cathode is not made of the well-known mixture of lithium and other metals. Instead, the main ingredient is zinc, the fourth most produced metal in the world.

Zinc-based batteries aren’t a new invention — Exxon researchers patented zinc-bromine flow batteries in the 1970s — but Eos has evolved and transformed the technology over the past decade. Zinc-halide batteries have some potential advantages over lithium-ion batteries, says Francis Richey, vice president of research and development at Eos. “It’s a fundamentally different way of designing a battery, really from the ground up,” he says.

New platform to drive development of CO2-binding batteries

Eos wants to expand production with loans

Eos’ batteries use a water-based electrolyte instead of an organic solvent, which makes them more stable and means they can’t catch fire, Richey says. The company’s batteries are also designed to last longer than lithium-ion cells — about 20 years as opposed to 10 to 15 years — and don’t require as many safety measures such as active temperature control.

Eos currently operates a semi-automated factory in the US state of Pennsylvania with a maximum production of about 540 megawatt hours per year (if those were lithium-ion batteries, that would be enough to power about 7,000 average US electric vehicles ), although the plant is not currently producing at full capacity. The loan from the DOE is now to be used to increase production capacity.

New solid-electrolyte air battery set to outperform lithium-ion batteries

Conditional Credit from US Department of Energy

The funds from the DOE will support up to four additional, fully automated production lines in the existing factory. In total, the four lines could produce batteries worth eight gigawatt hours a year by 2026 – enough to cover the daily needs of up to 130,000 households. The DOE loan is a conditional commitment and Eos must meet a number of conditions in order to receive the financing. This includes reaching technical, commercial and financial milestones.