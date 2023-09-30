Zone 2 training with the Apple Watch and Watch OS 10

With Watch OS 10, Apple released the latest version of its operating system for the Apple Watch a week ago. As always, Apple’s big updates are packed with some changes and improvements. I find the improvements in the training app particularly interesting, especially if you want to train more specifically. Here I show how, for example, you can specifically focus on a Zone 2 training.

What is Zone 2?

A heart rate zone 2 workout is a cardiovascular workout in which your heart rate is in a moderate range, typically between 60% and 70% of your maximum heart rate. This area improves endurance without putting too much strain. In zone 2 you can train longer and more continuously because the body primarily uses fat as an energy source. This workout is good for basic endurance and is ideal for endurance sports such as running, cycling and swimming. The exact heart rate for Zone 2 should be calculated individually based on your maximum heart rate.

Zone 2 frequency zones according to Apple

How do I find my Zone 2 with Apple Watch?

There are numerous variants for determining the five heart rate zones. Interestingly, Apple already determines this automatically. To do this, switch to the following setting in the watch:

Settings > Training > Heart Rate Zones

You can have the zones calculated automatically or store them manually. It is automatically calculated on the first day of the month using the “Heart Rate Reserve” (HRR) method. For this purpose, the heart rate reserve as the difference between the maximum heart rate (HRmax) and the resting heart rate HRrest (resting pulse rate, RP) is used as a criterion. Anyone who determines the zones elsewhere can otherwise add them manually.

Activate targeted training in a heart rate zone

Train in Zone 2 with the Apple Watch

What’s exciting is that you can define one or more target zones in the workout settings. So I can not only store a pace or other target values, but also a specific heart rate zone in which I want to train. During training you can use the dedicated screen, which is perfect for monitoring the current zone.

Overview of HR zones on Apple Watch

But the notifications when you leave the zone are much more exciting. If you train with AirPods connected, you will also be notified acoustically whether you are training above or below the target zone. If you are in the right area again, a message will also appear.

Notification when leaving the target zone

Evaluation

The training sessions can of course also be evaluated in Apple’s fitness app and by clicking on “Show more” under the heart rate, I can see a detailed evaluation. What’s particularly exciting is the proportions in the different areas, so it’s easy to evaluate whether you’ve covered the targeted area well.

Attention, when exporting to other tools such as Strava, it is of course recommended to set the HR zones there identically to those in Apple. Otherwise, the evaluations may of course differ.

Apple Fitness – Heart rate zone evaluation

Conclusion

Especially in conjunction with the AirPods, the Apple Watch (Ultra) has become the almost perfect companion for me when doing sports. I never take my smartphone with me, especially when running, so the Apple Watch is ideal. On the one hand, for measuring all running data, but also for playing music via the Airpods and, as shown, also as a practical coach for the correct HR zone.