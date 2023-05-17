Zoom Fatigue: Symptoms and Prevention

Hybrid working models are in vogue and are already part of everyday work for many. But as advantageous as the possibility of working from home or teleworking is, more and more complaints are heard about tiring video conferences and zoom fatigue. But what is meant by “Zoom Fatigue Syndrome”? What are the symptoms of Zoom Fatigue and what can you do about it?

What does Zoom Fatigue mean?

The term Zoom Fatigue describes a state of tiredness or exhaustion that occurs during or after participating in video conferences. The term Zoom Fatigue was coined in English and American-speaking countries, where the use of the video conferencing software Zoom boomed, especially during the corona pandemic, and is still very common today. “Zoom” stands for video conferencing software. Instead, one could also speak of “Teams Fatigue” or “Skype Fatigue”. The English term “fatigue” can be translated as tiredness, exhaustion or tiredness.

What are the causes of Zoom Fatigue?

Professional meetings are increasingly taking place in video conferences. There are also webinars and private video chats. Even at school and university, video communication is now part of everyday life.

However, many perceive communication in moving images as more strenuous than face-to-face meetings. There are various reasons for this:

Picture and sound quality are often not ideal, which means that we have to work harder to follow the conversation.

Our brain has to process a lot more information in a video conference than in a real conversation. Sometimes many participants can be seen at once. Or it is switched between screen view and video recording of the participants.

In addition, there are chat functions, break-out rooms and other functions of the video conferencing software. This can quickly become overwhelming or tiring.

Some of what is happening in the background for the participants is visible. We also perceive and process this information.

You can see yourself in the picture. This self-reflection can cause stress.

Many participants try to move little during a video conference, e.g. For example, not touching your face, stroking your hair, or moving in your desk chair. This can lead to physical tension and ultimately to stress and exhaustion.

What are the symptoms of zoom fatigue and who is particularly affected?

As the term suggests, Zoom Fatigue manifests itself as tiredness, exhaustion, and fatigue. Zoom fatigue can be accompanied by headaches and physical tension caused by staying in the same body or sitting position for a long period of time.

A Stanford University study showed that women are proportionately more likely than men to report fatigue after video conferencing. Zoom fatigue also appears to affect younger people, introverts, and people of color more, according to the study. One possible explanation is that not everyone is equally stressed about self-reflection during video conferences. Groups of people who tend to be critical of themselves and their impressions of others also appear to be more affected by Zoom Fatigue. What scientists call “mirror anxiety”, on the other hand, seems to affect men less severely.

How to prevent Zoom Fatigue?

Especially at the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the mistake was made to shift the usual everyday office life one to one to the digital. It is now known that this does not work well. To prevent Zoom Fatigue, you should start with the work and meeting culture itself:

Only schedule video meetings when they make sense and invite only those participants who need to attend.

Keep video conferences as short as possible and use the time available effectively so that online meetings that are too long can be avoided.

Plan the video conference in advance and send supporting materials to prepare.

Instead of synchronous video communication, rely on asynchronous communication to exchange and coordinate projects.

Note that a hybrid work culture and digital means of communication place different demands on the management of remote teams and on managers, and develop your own strategy for this. For example, companies can set guidelines for the frequency and length of video conferences and set more breaks between meetings.

Sometimes a conference call may be enough to vote, which is less tiring and can be a welcome change from video communication.

In addition, you can pay attention to the following during and between video conferences to prevent Zoom Fatigue: