Zoom announced the introduction of OpenAI technology at Enterprise Connect, which will enable Zoom IQ’s new features to enhance application needs such as summarizing conversations, organizing ideas, drafting messages, emails and whiteboard content, and creating meeting agendas.

In this updated feature, Zoom IQ chat compose will allow users to help compose messages according to the context of the conversation, and customize suggested reply items for message content. And Zoom IQ email compose can use automatic generation artificial intelligence to automatically provide writing suggestions for email drafts according to the content of Zoom meetings, Zoom Phone, and email conversations.

As for the Zoom IQ meeting summary, it will automatically organize the meeting summary and provide suggestions for the follow-up process. It can also be shared through Team Chat, Zoom calendar or email, so that those who did not participate in the meeting do not need to look back at the lengthy video recording.

Two functions, Zoom IQ chat compose and Zoom IQ email compose, will be provided first through the Zoom IQ for Sales plan.

Zoom Huddles, formerly known as Zoom Spots, will be used as a new virtual collaborative office space to reproduce the experience of “working together” in an open office. It is currently available in global regions and can be experienced through the Zoom product page .

In addition, the Intelligent Director function can present the best angles of meeting room participants through multiple cameras in the Zoom Room, and a beta version is expected to be launched in the near future.

Zoom Scheduler allows meeting hosts to share their own calendar, thereby helping internal and external users to know the host’s best meeting time, making the meeting scheduling process more convenient. At the same time, this function will provide the meeting schedule and the Zoom link on the host’s calendar, reducing the trouble of manual scheduling and greatly saving the time of the participants.

Currently, Zoom Scheduler can smoothly switch between Zoom Meetings, Zoom Mail, and Calendar, and integrates Google Calendar and Microsoft 365 services, allowing users to use it according to their work habits.