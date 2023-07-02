Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client at risk: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found for Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client on June 30th, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Zoom Security Bulletin (Stand: 29.06.2023).

Security Advisory for Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Zoom provides communications software that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-36539 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client 5.15.0 (cpe:/a:zoom:zoom_client)

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client windows 5.15.1 (cpe:/a:zoom:zoom_client)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Zoom Security Bulletin vom 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/30/2023 – Initial version

roj/news.de

