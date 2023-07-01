Home » Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client: Warning of a new IT security gap
by admin
There is a current IT security warning for Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security notice for Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client on June 30th, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Zoom Security Bulletin (Stand: 29.06.2023).

Security Advisory for Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 5,3
CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Zoom provides communications software that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-36539.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products
Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client 5.15.0 (cpe:/a:zoom:zoom_client)
Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client windows 5.15.1 (cpe:/a:zoom:zoom_client)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Zoom Security Bulletin vom 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Zoom Video Communications Zoom Client. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/30/2023 – Initial version

