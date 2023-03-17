When listening to music on mobile phones has become the new normal, it is also another good choice besides portable DAP players. Just add a simple plug-and-play decoder/ear amplifier to the mobile phone. Over time, users’ requirements for such products will naturally continue to increase. Zorloo, which has launched the Ztella series of MQA decoding conversion cables, has launched the new ZuperDAC MAX, which has both 3.5mm and 4.4mm outputs, and can also be changed through cables. It supports USB-C, USB-A and Lightning connections at the same time, and the decoding specifications are further improved. promote.

Hard solution MQA

The ESS Saber 9281ACPRO decoder chip with powerful support and processing capabilities enables ZuperDAC MAX to support Hi-Res music, such as PCM sampling frequency up to 768kHz, and DSD sampling frequency up to 22.5MHz (DSD512), and MQA supports the second layer Expand (2ND unfold), that is, it can be decoded by hardware. In addition, it also supports Bit-perfect (perfect bit) technology, which further improves the sound quality of lossless streaming music. For mobile devices, this is definitely a high-standard configuration.

One-click instant gain and boost

At the same time, there are 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced outputs. There is a gain button on the body, allowing you to choose 1Vrms and 3Vrms under single-ended or balanced conditions, or 2Vrms and 5Vrms after boosting The audio output level can cope with different headphone loads and personal needs. Even if the gain button is not turned on, the analysis and three-dimensionality are very clear, the sound field is obviously improved, and the background is “black” enough. When the 4.4mm headphone cable is connected, it has already demonstrated the sound volume of the balanced output, and the sound can be retracted freely. Of course, if you encounter high-impedance headphones, or want to have more shocking bass, you only need to press the boost button, and the volume and level output will be doubled immediately, and you can enjoy the exciting texture of worship.

Support popular models

As for the source side, the ZuperDAC MAX body is equipped with a USB-C socket of USB Audio Class 2 specification. It comes with a USB-C cable, a USB-A adapter and a Lightning cable. Basically, it can be easily connected to most Mobile phones, tablets or computers, suitable for popular operating platforms such as iOS, Android, Linux, macOS and Windows 10/11, and connect the audio output to headphones or other audio equipment. And it supports eXtream USB Audio Player Pro, Onkyo HF Player, Audirvana, Tidal Desktop, Roon, foobar2000 and other software, as well as different music streaming platforms.

ZuperDAC MAX Specifications

DAC/ear amplifier chip: ESS 9281ACPRO

USB Audio：USB2.0 Class 2

Host connection terminal: USB Type-C

Headphone terminal: 4.4mm balanced, 3.5mm unbalanced

Maximum support: PCM 32bit/768kHz, DSD512, MQA Renderer

Maximum output: 1Vrms / 2Vrms (3.5mm), 3Vrms / 5Vrms (4.4mm)

SNR: 120dB (3.5mm), 118dB (4.4mm)

THD+N：0.0003% (3.5mm)、0.0004% (4.4mm)

Frequency Response: 0-40kHz +/-0.005dBrA

Supported systems: Android, iOS, macOS, Windows 10/11

Dimensions: 46 x 21.5 x 10.5mm

Weight: 15g

Price: $899

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”