ZOTAC GAMING joins hands with Sony Pictures to launch Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse movie-themed products- HKEPC Hardware in the Computer Field

advertising

To celebrate the grand release of Sony Animation’s masterpiece “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse”, ZOTAC GAMING and Sony Pictures jointly launched the “Power The Hero In You” cooperation project! As the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man™: Into the Into the Spider-Verse, the much-anticipated work will be released exclusively on big screens in Hong Kong on June 1, 2023.

The purpose of the “Power The Hero In You” campaign is to encourage players to discover the unlocked hero potential in their hearts while exploring the world of PC games. During the event, ZOTAC GAMING will not only launch limited themed products, but also have social media lucky draws, allowing fans to challenge themselves and win great prizes!

ZOTAC GAMING’s “Power The Hero In You” event will officially start on April 20, 2023, aiming to inspire players to continuously improve themselves and discover their inner hero.

Although the dream of becoming a superhero in the real world is out of reach, everyone can traverse the game world and become the most dazzling hero! ZOTAC proudly presents the “Search across the Spider-Verse” lucky draw, allowing you to become a member of the multiverse, collect hidden spider signs everywhere, and assemble the strongest Spider-Man alliance. Players who participate in the lucky draw will have the opportunity to win rich gifts, including ZOTAC GAMING x “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse” joint graphics cards and peripheral products!

Prizes include:

1x ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse” collaboration graphics card

2x ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 4070 TWIN EDGE OC “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse” co-branded graphics card

20x Z Tom Limited Figure Set (includes one each of Miles, Gwen Stacy and Spider-Man 2099 Z Tom)

10x ZOTAC GAMING x “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse” T-Shirt

20x ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Bag

20x ZOTAC GAMING x “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse” Keychain

20x ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse Stickers

20x ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse mobile phone strap

Fully upgrade the gaming experience

If you want to enhance your PC gaming experience, ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 40 series graphics cards are the best choice. ZOTAC will release ZOTAC GAMING x “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse” co-branded graphics cards in designated regions. The set includes various peripheral products designed by ZOTAC with the theme of “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse”, including themed graphics cards Backplates, fan badges, and more make it easy to build the ultimate Spider-Man-themed gaming PC!

These new graphics cards are equipped with epoch-making features, including real-time ray tracing, DLSS 3 frame rate generation technology, to help you enjoy the multiverse of PC games! In addition, the co-branded graphics card will not have any fan badges pre-installed, and players can freely change from four designs as they like.

ZOTAC GAMING will first launch two new GeForce RTX 4070 models of “Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse” co-branded graphics cards, namely the more powerful AMP AIRO and the smaller Twin Edge model. In addition, ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO and other co-branded graphics cards will be launched in the future, so stay tuned!