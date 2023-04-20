ZOTAC GAMING joins hands with Sony Pictures to launch “Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe” movie-themed products. Participate in the grand draw to win a joint graphics card

Activity overview

To celebrate the grand release of Sony Animation’s masterpiece “Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe”, ZOTAC GAMING and Sony Pictures jointly launched the “Power The Hero In You” cooperation project!

As the sequel to the Oscar®-winning animated film[Spider-Man™: New Universe]this highly anticipated work will be released on June 21, 2023 in theaters across Taiwan for limited release.

The purpose of the “Power The Hero In You” campaign is to encourage players to discover the unlocked hero potential in their hearts while exploring the world of PC games. During the event, ZOTAC GAMING will not only launch limited themed products, but also have social media lucky draws, allowing fans to challenge themselves and win great prizes!

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO 【Spider-Man™: Across the New Universe】Co-branded Graphics Card

ZOTAC Gaming GEFORCE RTX 4070 TWIN EDGE OC 【Spider-Man™: Across the New Universe】Co-branded Graphics Card

Inspire your inner hero

ZOTAC GAMING’s “Power The Hero In You” event will officially start on April 20, 2023, aiming to inspire players to continuously improve themselves and discover their inner hero side.

Although the dream of becoming a superhero in the real world is out of reach, everyone can traverse the game world and become the most dazzling hero! ZOTAC proudly presents the “Search across the Spider-Verse” lucky draw, allowing you to become a member of the multiverse, collect hidden spider symbols everywhere, and assemble the strongest spider-man alliance. Players who participate in the lucky draw have the opportunity to win rich gifts, including ZOTAC GAMING x[Spider-Man™: Across the New Universe]joint graphics cards and peripheral products!

Prizes include:

● 1x ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO[Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe]co-branded graphics card

● 2x ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 4070 TWIN EDGE OC[Spider-Man™: Across the New Universe]co-branded graphics card

● 20x Z-Tom limited edition doll set (includes Miles Moras, Gwen Stacy and Spider-Man 2099 figure Z-Tom each)

● 10x ZOTAC GAMING x[Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe]T-Shirt

● 20x ZOTAC GAMING x[Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe]Budai

● 20x ZOTAC GAMING x Spider-Man™ Ztorm keychain

● 20x ZOTAC GAMING x 【Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe】stickers

● 20x ZOTAC GAMING x[Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe]mobile phone strap

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 4070 AMP AIR

ZOTAC GAMING x【Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe】Co-branded Graphics Card Accessories

ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 4070 TWIN EDGE OC

ZOTAC GAMING x【Spider-Man™: Through the New Universe】Co-branded Graphics Card Accessories

Fully upgrade the gaming experience

If you want to improve your PC gaming experience, ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 40 series graphics cards are the best choice. ZOTAC will release ZOTAC GAMING x[Spider-Man™: Beyond the New Universe]co-branded graphics cards in designated regions. The set contains various peripheral products designed by ZOTAC with the theme of “Spider-Man™: Beyond the New Universe”, including themed graphics cards Backplates, fan badges and more make it easy to build the ultimate Spider-Man-themed gaming PC!

These new graphics cards are equipped with epoch-making features, including real-time ray tracing, DLSS 3 frame rate generation technology, to help you enjoy the multiverse of PC games! In addition, the co-branded graphics card will not have any fan badges pre-installed, and players can freely change from four designs as they like.

ZOTAC GAMING will first launch two new GeForce RTX 4070 models of 【Spider-Man™: Across the New Universe】co-branded graphics cards, namely the more powerful AMP AIRO and the smaller Twin Edge model. In addition, ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO and other co-branded graphics cards will be launched later, so stay tuned!

product specification

3 x DisplayPort 1.4a

HDMI 2.1a 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a

HDMI 2.1a 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a

HDMI 2.1a IceStorm 2.0

6x composite heatpipes

3x fans IceStorm 2.0

6x composite heatpipes

3x fans IceStorm 2.0

4x composite heatpipes

2x fans 307.7mm x 125.2mm x 58.5mm

12.1″ x 4.9″ x 2.3″ 307.7mm x 125.2mm x 58.5mm

12.1″ x 4.9″ x 2.3″ 225.5 mm x 123.2 mm x 40.1 mm

8.9” x 4.9″ x 1.6″ SPECTRA 2.0 ARGB Lighting Effects SPECTRA 2.0 ARGB lighting effects FREEZE (fan stops automatically) FREEZE (fan stops automatically) FREEZE (fan stops automatically)

For more details, please refer to the official page of the event. (*This event is subject to terms and conditions)

*This promotion is only available in the following countries: Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam.