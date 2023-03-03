nubia Pad 3D uses a 12.4-inch, 2.5K resolution screen, built-in 4 sets of symmetrically designed speakers, supports Dolby surround sound, and uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processors, equipped with 9070mAh battery power and 33W wired fast charging, and can also correspond to Rich 3D image application content and services.

During the MWC 2023 exhibition, ZTE (ZTE) joined hands with Leia, a naked-view 3D equipment manufacturer, to launch a naked-view 3D tablet device called nubia Pad 3D under its nubia brand. -Res Audio certified smart glasses device nubia Neovision Glass.

The nubia Pad 3D launched this time is actually the same as the Lume Pad 2 launched by Leia under its own brand. It uses Leia’s 3D light field technology and artificial intelligence calculation capabilities, allowing users to cooperate with artificial intelligence face tracking, and Use artificial intelligence technology to convert 2D flat images into 3D stereoscopic images, so as to experience the visual effect of images “flying out” of the screen.

nubia Pad 3D uses a 12.4-inch, 2.5K resolution screen, built-in 4 sets of symmetrically designed speakers, supports Dolby surround sound, and uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processors, equipped with 9070mAh battery power and 33W wired fast charging, and can also correspond to Rich 3D image application content and services.

However, ZTE did not disclose the expected listing time of nubia Pad 3D. Judging from the launch time of Lume Pad 2, it will be pre-ordered through the Lume official website from February 27 local time in the United States, and it is planned to be launched in April this year. The suggested price is $1,099.

The smart glasses device nubia Neovision Glass displayed at the same time, ZTE claims to have passed the certification of TÜV Rheinland and Hi-Res Audio, can correspond to a 120-inch virtual screen viewing experience, and binocular vision can correspond to a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The screen is designed with a micro LED panel, which supports 0-500° myopia adjustment function, allowing users with slight myopia to use it without wearing glasses. It weighs only 79 grams, and the outer lens can be magnetically attracted The detachable feature can be replaced with different color matching styles.