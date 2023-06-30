Zuckerberg wants to be in the ring with Musk – who accepts

There have already been a few memes with Elon Musk going around on Twitter, but now the Tesla and Twitter boss himself made a funny message.

Actually, it all started quite harmlessly: a tweet from Mario Nawfal announced that META boss Mark Zuckerberg plans to publish a social network called “THREADS”. This should be in direct competition with the social media platform “Twitter”.

Twitter boss issues challenge

The new Twitter boss Elon Musk is likely to be less than pleased about the impending competition, with his Twitter platform a lot going wrong lately. Responding to the tweet, Elon Musk said, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait with no more options completely under Zuck’s thumb [Spitzname für Mark Zuckerberg] to be. At least it will be reasonable. Was worried for a moment.” Elon Musk is alluding to META’s already great power. So far, META can call the social networks Facebook, Instagram, Workplace and WhatsApp its own. META also owns the company Oculus (virtual reality), Portal and Portal+ (smart speakers) and the digital wallet Novi.

One user commented on Elon Musk’s tweet: “You better be careful Elon Musk I heard he’s doing Ju now [sic!] Jitsu.” Whereupon the Tesla boss reacted very relaxed: “I’m ready for a cage fight if he is.”

Here you can read the whole conversation again on Twitter:

META boss accepts the challenge

Mark Zuckerberg responded to the invite to the fight on his own platform, Instagram. He sent a photo from his smartphone showing Elon Musk’s tweet. Mark Zuckerberg wrote: “Send me the location.”, which amounts to accepting the challenge. At first it was not clear whether the announcements were really meant seriously or whether they were just a duel between colleagues. But then UFC boss Dana White told TMZ that both are “dead serious” about it. Exactly she said: “Talked to Mark and Elon last night, both of them are dead serious.” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is known for knowing how to take down opponents in jiu-jitsu. What Elon Musk has to show as a martial art will probably show up in the cage. We can be curious to see what this fight and, above all, the outcome of it will mean for the future of social networks.

