Seya Co., Ltd. released a documentary video of the weight-loss challenge with “Zumba: Burn it Up! New Price Edition” on its official YouTube channel. The game is now on sale.

“Zumba: Burn it Up!” is a world -wide lifestyle course combining Zumba, fitness, entertainment , culture and other elements, packaged into 3 game modes, and up to 4 players can play at the same time.

Be nice to yourself today. After thinking about it a few times, you start to neglect exercising… Presumably many people have had this experience. The planning of this public video actually observed two men and women who “just want to be a little better to themselves”, and introduced the weight loss effect they achieved by playing “Zumba: Burn it Up!” within 1 month in the form of a documentary video.

How many kilograms can I lose in 1 month! ?Lose weight with Zumba

Neither project participant is good at rigorous fitness training, and after they actually played Zumba: Burn it Up! in a way that didn’t push them too hard and at their own pace, both found themselves gradually catching up with the dance steps over time , and can dance very smoothly.

So what is the result after playing for a month? Also check out the video!

Shi Ya said: “”Zumba: Burn it Up!” is entertaining and can be played at your own pace. If you are troubled by lack of exercise, please try it out!”

product Overview