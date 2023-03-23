Home Technology “ZUMBA Burn It Up! “How many kilograms can you lose in a month in the public weight loss challenge documentary video? Zumba: Burn It Up!
Seya Co., Ltd. released a documentary video of the weight-loss challenge with “Zumba: Burn it Up! New Price Edition” on its official YouTube channel. The game is now on sale.

“Zumba: Burn it Up!” is a world-wide lifestyle course combining Zumba, fitness, entertainment, culture and other elements, packaged into 3 game modes, and up to 4 players can play at the same time.

Be nice to yourself today. After thinking about it a few times, you start to neglect exercising… Presumably many people have had this experience. The planning of this public video actually observed two men and women who “just want to be a little better to themselves”, and introduced the weight loss effect they achieved by playing “Zumba: Burn it Up!” within 1 month in the form of a documentary video.

How many kilograms can I lose in 1 month! ?Lose weight with Zumba

Neither project participant is good at rigorous fitness training, and after they actually played Zumba: Burn it Up! in a way that didn’t push them too hard and at their own pace, both found themselves gradually catching up with the dance steps over time , and can dance very smoothly.

So what is the result after playing for a month? Also check out the video!

Shi Ya said: “”Zumba: Burn it Up!” is entertaining and can be played at your own pace. If you are troubled by lack of exercise, please try it out!”

product Overview

  • Product Name: Zumba: Burn it Up! New Price Edition

  • Game platform: Nintendo Switch

  • Release date: January 19, 2023 (Thu)

  • Suggested price: physical boxed version・digital download version 890 TWD／228 HKD

  • Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・English subtitles / Japanese・English voice

  • Game Type: Fitness

  • Number of players: 1 to 4 people

  • Sellers: Seya Co., Ltd.

  • Game Rating: Universal

Zumba and the Zumba logo are registered trademarks of Zumba Fitness, LLC. Used with permission. Developed by Kuju Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Published by 505 Games globally.
Licensed by 505 Games to SEGA and published by SEGA in Japan (digital and physical) and Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Taiwan. (digital).
505 Games and the 505 Games logo are registered trademarks of 505 Games S.p.A. All Rights Reserved.
©SEGA　
SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

