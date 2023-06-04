Zyxel Firewalls: Critical Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is an IT security warning for Zyxel Firewalls. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: CISA Alert (Status: 01.06.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Zyxel Firewalls – Critical Risk

Risk level: 4 (critical)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 9,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “critical” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Zyxel Firewalls Bug: Description of the attack

Zyxel is a manufacturer of network components, including firewalls.

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Zyxel Firewall to execute arbitrary code, disclose information, cause a denial of service, perform a cross-site scripting attack, or manipulate the configuration.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-28771, CVE-2023-27991, CVE-2023-27990, CVE-2023-22918, CVE-2023-22917, CVE-2023-22916, CVE-2023-22915, CVE-2023-22914 und CVE-2023-22913.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Zyxel Firewall < ZLD V5.36 (cpe:/h:zyxel:firewall)

Zyxel Firewall < ZLD V4.73 Patch 1 (cpe:/h:zyxel:firewall)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

CISA Alert from 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/alerts/2023/05/31/cisa-adds-one-known-exploited-vulnerability-catalog

PoC on AttackerKB from 2023-05-22 (23.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://attackerkb.com/topics/N3i8dxpFKS/cve-2023-28771/rapid7-analysis

Zyxel Security Advisory vom 2023-04-24 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zyxel.com/global/en/support/security-advisories/zyxel-security-advisory-for-multiple-vulnerabilities-of-firewalls-and-aps

Zyxel Security Advisory vom 2023-04-24 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zyxel.com/global/en/support/security-advisories/zyxel-security-advisory-for-remote-command-injection-vulnerability-of-firewalls

Zyxel Security Advisory vom 2023-04-24 (25.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zyxel.com/global/en/support/security-advisories/zyxel-security-advisory-for-xss-vulnerability-and-post-authentication-command-injection-vulnerability-in-firewalls

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT Security Notice for Zyxel Firewalls. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/25/2023 – Initial version

05/23/2023 – PoC added

06/02/2023 – CVE-2023-28771 actively exploited

