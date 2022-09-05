The gang consisted of four people, all residing in Piedmont. It had a logistic base in a camper area in Mestre.

TREVISO. After a year of investigation, the police vanquished the gang of thieves who stole thefts across the province, posing as gas technicians, or law enforcement officers. Four members of an ethnic Sinti criminal group have been identified.

Away from Piedmont, the region of which they originate, after having established their logistic base in an area camper stop of Mestre, moving aboard scooters with counterfeit plates, they targeted elderly people and, pretending to be gas technicians or belonging to the police, they gained their trust, breaking into homes, to rob them.

Three episodes ascertained in Treviso by the investigators of the Flying Squad, to the detriment of as many elderly people who lived alone: ​​in this case, two 93-year-old women and a 87-year-old woman, from whom the criminals stole money and jewels of particular sentimental, as well as economic, value. The gang was responsible for a theft in a villa in the area of Viale Verdi, where the criminals had entered after having unhinged the access door, removing valuables worth tens of thousands of euros. All the crime episodes date back to about a year ago.

In recent days, through a police operation conducted between the provinces of Vercelli, Asti and Turin, the four members of the gang were tracked down and notified of the precautionary measure of the return ban in the municipalities of Veneto adopted by the Gip of the Court of Treviso.

In particular, one of the suspects was summoned to the Ivrea police station while the other three were traced to their respective homes, where they are currently under house arrest for similar offenses predators and of particular social alarm committed throughout northern Italy.

For the identification of the components of the criminal group, on the one hand, the examination of the recorded videos of the cameras of video surveillance public and private, including that of a boat rental company, which had filmed them face uncovered on a boat hired to celebrate in the lagoon, on the other hand the testimonies of some residents near their logistics base, suspicious of the strange movements of what they themselves have defined as “VIP” characters, by virtue of the fact that they moved aboard new and particularly expensive campers.