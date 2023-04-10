12
ƻȫġְȫϵ(̳)
The
ǰȢĴǾνοȫϵл̸ĴṩǱͧļƻؼƻɺɢгΥɢΝĿĺּвƽȶ˵ҹ㷺ǡ
춫 լ ڽ ǵϊûкĵҳϊ˸õʵɢ ƣӣġ ߰ ȫϵҫŀǡѹ ȫ̬ӡ̫ȶһ˵ʵȫ ȫ̬ӡ̫ȶһ˵ʵȫ ȫ̬ӡ̫ȶһ˵ʵȫ ෴ ߰ ֻ̫ գ ӿ פֻ פֻ ߮ ߮ ƻ̫ĺƽȶ ƻ̫ĺƽȶ ƻ̫ĺƽȶ ƻ̫ĺƽȶ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮ ߮
Ӣġ ѰȫϵԵεĹ ҪΪάȫ İȨλΪάȨϧȫȶʵ̫ΪȨﻵ֪κ̫䡢ԿΪϵ file ΪˣձӢġ 辰ȫϵ־衣
άƽȶĻ̫ľ´ڣһϺϵһӡϺӾжΪάϺƽȶձΪϺع̸ͨнͬйԻϵѳ30꣬ȫġϺ⣬Ҫⲿ֡
ڿ˵ҪάڹĹνĹʵΪĹѬϹΪĵĹϵԹʷΪĹںĵԵӰĿǰͼӾ°ȫ֣ң齨СȦԿֻȶƒ
ȥʮ꣬ںƽȶĻ̫ Extraction
(ღ ʫ Ϊсоϯ)
See also The latest surveillance exposure of the school shooting in the United States: a woman with a rifle crazily shot at the door of the building, wearing a black vest and looking for people- Shangbao Indonesia