πlares Construcciones SRL Launches Innovative Summer Internship Program for Architecture and Civil Engineering Students in Cuba

Cuban Mipyme “πlares Construcciones SRL” Offers Summer Internship for Architecture and Civil Engineering Students

The Cuban Mipyme “πlares Construcciones SRL” has recently announced an exciting opportunity for students in the field of architecture and civil engineering. The company is proposing a summer internship program to help students gain professional experience and enhance their skill set. This innovative initiative comes at a time when the landscape of the island is rapidly changing.

The internship program, called “An2 of π,” is scheduled to take place from August 1 to 26, to coincide with the teaching break. The founder of “πlares,” Yulieta Hernández, explained that the internship was designed to address the current need of students in these fields who lack practical experience.

Although many of these students already have job placements lined up after graduation, they are unable to switch to the private sector due to restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. This motivated “πlares” to create an opportunity for these students to gain valuable experience before entering the workforce.

The internship program offered by “πlares” aims to provide students with a comprehensive work experience. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with professionals in the field, learn about innovative projects, and contribute to real-life construction projects. It is important to note that the program is paid, allowing students to gain insight into working under a contract and receiving a salary.

The internship program is divided into two parts, a curricular and an extracurricular component. During the curricular part, students will immerse themselves in day-to-day work activities, following labor legislation guidelines. The extracurricular component will provide opportunities for students to engage in recreational, environmental, sports, and cultural activities. They will even have the chance to showcase their talents in contests organized by “πlares.”

Overall, the summer internship offered by “πlares Construcciones SRL” promises to be a blend of leisure and learning. Participants will have the chance to gain valuable professional experience, develop their skills and network with industry professionals. This opportunity marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience for students in the field of architecture and civil engineering.

