[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 31, 2022]At the end of February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, detonating the largest war in Europe since World War II. The flames of war have continued to this day, and it is still difficult to distinguish the winner. Not only did both sides pay a heavy price, but it also consumed a lot of financial and military resources of the United States, Britain and other countries. Next, let’s look back at this war that no one can win.

On February 24, a huge explosion broke the tranquility before dawn in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine, and the Russian army invaded Ukraine on a large scale.

Putin said the war was to “demilitarize and de-Nazize Ukraine” and bluntly stated that he wanted to overthrow his current government, hoping to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

Putin sees Ukraine’s membership in NATO as a threat to Russia. But Ukraine says it joins NATO only to protect its own security.

Faced with Putin’s declaration of war, Ukraine immediately mobilized for war.

Ukrainian President Zelensky: “We have already started to distribute weapons. In order to defend our country, we will continue to distribute weapons to everyone who is willing and able to defend our sovereignty.”

Only one week after the start of the war, the Russian army quickly captured the Ukrainian towns of Kherson and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and approached Kyiv. However, due to the resistance of the Ukrainian army, the Russian army’s plan to quickly capture Kyiv quickly fell through, and then turned its focus to southern and eastern Ukraine, and seized large areas of territory.

On the other hand, on the day the war started, the United States announced economic sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden: “Russian troops have begun a brutal attack on the people of Ukraine, for no reason, without justification, and unnecessary.”

Since then, while providing military assistance to Ukraine, Europe and the United States have imposed wave after wave of economic sanctions on Russia, from kicking Russian banks out of the SWIFT payment system, to banning the import of Russian oil, coal, gold, etc., to The imposition of price caps on Russian oil has thousands of measures, which can be called the most severe international sanctions in history.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “We are determined to continue imposing a heavy price on Russia.”

Russia also responded by banning the export of more than 200 commodities and cutting natural gas supplies to Europe.

Time entered September, and the Russian-Ukrainian war situation has undergone tremendous changes. The Ukrainian army launched a counterattack and succeeded again and again, regaining more than 8,000 square kilometers of territory.

And Russia is not reconciled to failure. In late September, it began to recruit 300,000 reserve personnel across the country, intending to join the Ukrainian battlefield.

On September 30, Putin also signed a document to forcibly merge the four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, which once again aroused strong condemnation from the international community.

On October 8, the Crimea Bridge was bombed, severely damaging the supply line of the Russian army.

Russia blamed it on Ukraine, and then frequently and indiscriminately bombed its energy and military facilities.

Large-scale missile bombings have caused Ukraine to experience major power outages across the country, as well as water and heating cuts in large areas. Millions of people had to suffer from the cold in the dark.

However, the surging offensive of the Russian army did not turn the tide of the battle. On November 9, the Russian army announced its withdrawal from Kherson and retreated to the east bank of the Dnieper River, which became the most serious setback since the invasion.

Putin admitted that the Russia-Ukraine war will be a long process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin: “It may be a long process for special military operations to achieve results.”

The war had claimed 16,462 Ukrainian civilian casualties as of Nov. 6, including 6,490 killed, though the real figure is likely to be much higher, the United Nations said.

The armies of both sides also suffered huge losses. The U.S. military estimates that the Russian casualties have exceeded 100,000, and the Ukrainian casualties may be comparable.

Where will this war with no winners go? Only time will tell.

Comprehensive report by Yan Shu, a reporter from NTDTV

