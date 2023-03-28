In the past week, international public opinion has mainly focused on the “Xi-P talks.” Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has not yet subsided. At this sensitive moment, what is the attitude and purpose of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia? How did Putin plan to invite Xi Jinping to visit Russia when he was still unable to conquer Ukraine after 13 months of aggression?

At the same time, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s surprise visit to Kiev has become the focus of global attention.

The so-called Xi Jinping’s “Mediation Peace Tour” ended when Putin bombed a student school building in Kiev.

On March 22, Xi’s plane left Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport after the guard of honor played the national anthems of China and Russia. The night before, Putin launched deadly bombings of the Kiev and Zaporozhye regions. Two floors of two student dormitories of a vocational high school and their study building were destroyed, and the fire covered more than 300 square meters. On the morning of the 23rd, it was known that 4 people were killed, the injured included an 11-year-old child, and 3 people may be under the rubble.

This shows that Xi Jinping’s mediation plan for the Russia-Uzbekistan war is fruitless, and is widely regarded by the outside world as a smokescreen in name only.

On the 21st, Xi Jinping and Putin said at a press conference that they had signed and issued two joint statements. The joint statement on the development plan for the key directions of the former Sino-Russian economic cooperation” made plans and deployments for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields in the next stage.

The meeting between the two sides resulted in more than a dozen agreements to strengthen cooperation in areas ranging from trade and technology to national propaganda.

“There are changes that have not been seen in a century. When we are together, we will drive these changes,” Xi told Putin as he left.

The CCP Wants to Seize World Leadership

Tang Jingyuan, a senior political commentator, believes that Xi Jinping wants to take the opportunity of this trip to readjust the foreign policy of the entire CCP, which is a major shift in foreign policy. He analyzed to Voice of Hope: “Xi Jinping is using the name of mediating the Russia-Ukraine war to carry out the China-Russia alliance. This is the most important thing. It is to put his focus on Sino-Russian relations, which has been placed on Sino-US relations. gone.”

“That is to say, although Xi Jinping and Russia (Putin) did not openly say that they have an alliance, they have in fact reached or even surpassed the relationship between allies. It is close to that before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Xi Jinping announced that there is no upper limit, no upper limit, There is no restricted zone. He wants to form a Sino-Russian axis, jointly subvert the order of the entire international community, subvert the current international rules, and change the entire international political structure. Realize the so-called rise from the east to the fall from the west, and finally the entire autocratic and centralized system, and seize the world purpose of leadership and voice.”

Tang Jingyuan further analyzed that through Xi Jinping’s promises, Putin has economic, diplomatic, political, and military support. At least he doesn’t have to worry about military defeat, and eventually political defeat. “It can be seen that Xi Jinping clearly took the initiative to give Putin a hint and write a check to help him, not only to tide over the difficulties of this year’s war, but also to help him stabilize his power position so that he can be elected smoothly next year. “

Professor Yuan Hongbing, a well-known Chinese jurist, holds the same view. He believes that Xi Jinping’s fundamental strategic goal is to revive communism, realize the global expansion of communist totalitarianism, and plunder the ownership of the entire world; Take back the lands of the former Soviet Union. During the process, the United States supported Ukraine, and had no choice but to find the dictator Xi Jinping to form a strategic ally relationship when the international community was isolated.

He analyzed to Voice of Hope: “In fact, since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Xi Jinping has already used Iran and North Korea as white gloves to transport a large number of deadly weapons into Russia. There are mainly three types of weapons, one is drones; One is a large amount of ammunition sealed by the CCP in the style of the former Soviet Union; the third is the chips used by many drones or missiles, which are also provided by the CCP.”

Sing to the stage! Kishida’s adventurous visit to Kiev to challenge the Xi-President meeting?

At the same time, the international situation was affected. What surprised the public most was that on the 21st when China and Russia held a series of talks, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit to Ukraine. After finishing his trip to India, he changed his schedule and took great risks. He brought less than 10 entourages to Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and convey Japan’s firm support for Uzbekistan and opposition to Russia’s aggression against Uzbekistan. position.

The episode is that Prime Minister Kishida suddenly disappeared in the middle of the night. On the morning of the 21st, a group of uninformed Japanese officials were frightened. When surrounded by reporters asking about the whereabouts of the Prime Minister, the official whispered while wiping his sweat that he was confirming the whereabouts of the Prime Minister.

Japan’s Sankei Shimbun’s Taipei branch chief Akio Yata posted on Facebook that according to current Japanese law, self-defense personnel cannot carry guns to perform missions abroad. Kishida and his party went straight from New Delhi to Poland with bare hands and no armed protection, and then took a train to enter Uzbekistan. Glad to see another courageous politician in Japan.

Yaban told Voice of Hope, “Japan will host the G7 summit in Kishida’s hometown in May this year. Kishida hopes to highlight Japan’s international contribution and the value of upholding freedom and democracy before the summit. Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia is a comparison I learned the news later. Of course, as a result, it seems that China and Japan are singing against each other. I think this point may highlight Kishida’s firm opposition to Russia’s invasion and stand firmly with the liberal and democratic regime. consciousness.”

Xi Jinping’s first visit to 123 countries for war criminal Putin

Going back to Xi Jinping’s first overseas visit after his third term, the prelude to the meeting with Putin was three days ago on the 17th. The International Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant. Deporting Ukrainian children to Russia as a war crime; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the actual number of children taken away may be “far more than” 16,000, which constitutes a “national evil” policy.

According to public opinion, this put the meeting, which was already delicate for Xi, into an awkward spotlight.

What added to the CCP’s obstacles was that foreign media disclosed last week that a large commercial drone manufactured by a company in Xiamen, China, was shot down in eastern Ukraine after being modified to carry bombs; Defense companies have delivered drone parts, 1,000 assault rifles, body armor and other military-ready equipment to Russian companies.

On the evening of the 19th before the meeting, Pu Xi published articles on the other party’s media to embolden the other party.

In an article published by the Kremlin website in a Chinese paper, Putin said he had high hopes for the visit of his “good old friend” Xi; last year they signed an “unlimited” strategic partnership. “We welcome China‘s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis.”

As early as February 24th, the anniversary of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China issued a document called “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”. Put forward 12 positions for starting peace talks and the so-called settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, the content is considered to be only a general statement. In particular, it does not mention that Russian troops must withdraw from Ukrainian territory, but emphasizes the proposal to end “unilateral” sanctions against Russia. There were no concrete proposals for how to end the year-long war.

Since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, the CCP has neither condemned nor supported Putin, and has always claimed to play a neutral role. But always provide real diplomatic support to Moscow.

Ukrainian analyst Yuri Botha revealed that “Zelensky has been trying to communicate with Xi Jinping since August last year, but China simply does not answer the phone.”

On the other hand, Xi Jinping said in an article published in the Russian newspaper on the eve of his visit that “the two sides have continuously strengthened political mutual trust and created a new paradigm for major-country relations.” He also said that “complex problems have no simple solutions.” But Xi claimed in Russia that China maintained a fair stance in the Ukrainian-Russian war.

U.S. Officials Expose CCP’s Tricks

The US side disagrees. White House National Security Council strategic communications and coordinator John Kirby (John Kirby) emphasized: “In any case, it cannot be reasonably believed that China (the CCP) is impartial.”

On March 20, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at the State Department’s press conference on the release of the annual “National Human Rights Reports” that China‘s peace proposal contains content that we have supported for a long time…. But a ceasefire that does not respect Uzbekistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is tantamount to “delaying tactics” or “supporting the approval of Russia’s conquest”.

Blinken also said that Xi’s meeting with Putin showed that China would rather provide “diplomatic cover” for Russia to continue its war atrocities.

On the same day, Michael McCaul, chairman of the US Republican House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a statement saying that Xi’s visit to Moscow further proves that the CCP has chosen to side with Russia. Needless to say, Xi wants Putin to win and cannot act as a neutral peace broker. The international community should expect that if China invades Taiwan, Xi will call on Putin to reciprocate with military, economic and diplomatic support. The United States or our allies and partners should not tolerate China‘s increased support for Russia.

In contrast, the Russo-Ukrainian war has been going on for 13 months, causing tens of thousands of deaths, destroying many Ukrainian cities, and forcing millions of people to flee.

The least hopeful for peace is the CCP

Ming Juzheng, an honorary professor of the Political Department of National Taiwan University, analyzed to Voice of Hope: “Russia and Ukraine are tired of fighting and actually want to stop. The CCP hopes that the war will last as long as possible, and it is the last one that hopes for peace. For Xi Jinping The longer the situation in Russia and Ukraine is delayed, the more people will focus on Russia and Ukraine instead of the Taiwan Strait; at the same time, Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the United States will be consumed. In their words, it is called fueling the fire and continuing the war. He Going to (Moscow) is tantamount to giving Russia a shot in the arm, pretending to mediate; encouraging Russia.”

“He (Xi) wants to be the leader of a big country, and his eyes are not limited to Taiwan. Taiwan is just a move or a part of it. The Taiwan issue is part of his overall blueprint. Pushing the United States down or surpassing the United States, or defeating the United States, this is the ultimate goal. But before defeating the United States, he must take Taiwan.”

Peaceful cover for totalitarian expansion goals

Professor Yuan Hongbing analyzed: “Xi Jinping wants the war to continue in his heart; but the so-called peace rhetoric to cover up his evil conspiracy is the essence of the problem. The key is that Xi Jinping never wants to implement peace.”

“The global expansion of communist totalitarianism is Xi Jinping’s established strategy, and the breakthrough point chosen by Xi is the Taiwan Strait. It is his overall strategy to take a key step in the global expansion of communist totalitarianism by launching operations across the Taiwan Strait to conquer free Taiwan. Hope the Russo-Ukrainian war prolongs, weakens the US, the EU and NATO, and also weakens Russia.”

Good and evil are bound to fight, we need to recognize the tyranny of the CCP

Professor Yuan revealed that people of conscience within the CCP have recently announced a very specific plan for the CCP. The focus of this year’s work on Taiwan is still to launch a cognitive war and a public opinion war, and use Taiwan’s blue-skinned and red-boned politicians, scholars, and literati to control Taiwan. The purpose of public opinion in the campaign is to make the KMT candidate elected president of Taiwan next year; and then force the signing of the so-called peaceful reunification agreement with the CCP.

“The CCP can achieve the goal of conquering a free Taiwan without bloodshed. If it cannot be achieved, it will launch a war across the Taiwan Strait in 2025. Whether it can be achieved depends first on whether the United States, NATO and the EU can recognize the basic facts, which is the relationship between the CCP and Russia. The uncapped strategic partnership between China and Taiwan is unchangeable, and the CCP has decided to fight a decisive battle with the United States in the Taiwan Strait.”

“In addition, it depends on whether the people of Taiwan are determined to resist the invasion of the CCP’s tyranny, defend their own country, defend their political system with sovereignty in the hands of the people, and defend their free and democratic way of life. Do they have the courage to fight the invaders like the Ukrainians. The situation of the entire global decisive battle is already inevitable, and the tipping point is in the Taiwan Strait. And it is imminent, and it will not be delayed for a long time. The international community can no longer have any hesitation, nor can it hold any trace of appeasement towards the tyranny of the CCP. fantasy.”

Tang Jingyuan analyzed that the United States, Japan, and the entire international community have seen very clearly that the real purpose of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia is to achieve the formation of the Sino-Russian axis; it means that the confrontation between the two camps in the entire international community is inevitable and has moved toward this step. Therefore, the CCP has never been regarded as a middleman in the true sense, a so-called peace envoy; the CCP is acting as an accomplice in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Even if he took the initiative to use Putin as his strategic barrier, it does not rule out that he is preparing for a bigger war in the Taiwan Strait in his next step. So we can see that Blinken first criticized the CCP as a Making a diplomatic cover for Russia’s war crimes; saying it’s opening Pandora’s box. That’s really what he’s referring to.”

“Fumio Kishida’s visit to Ukraine is also an intentional hedging effect. He actually reflects the security issues in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region. To put it bluntly, the core is actually the Taiwan Strait issue. It is a linked relationship. Together. Then Japan actually expressed its determination implicitly by visiting Ukraine. It is even more impossible for Japan to stand idly by on issues such as the Taiwan Strait that are directly related to Japan’s national security. (released) such a signal.”

Tang Jingyuan pointed out: “After Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, the war has become an outpost of the two camps. Therefore, I believe from this perspective, the support of Western countries for Ukraine will only increase and will not decrease.”

