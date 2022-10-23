[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 23, 2022]The closing group of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China sent a group to destroy? Hu Jintao was dragged out of the venue; at least 15 people were killed and more than 40 injured in an Indian bus-truck collision; Italy’s first female prime minister was sworn in as an important cabinet minister;

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concluded on Saturday, and Xi Jinping has no suspense to be re-elected. However, in the list of members of the new Central Committee, almost all the members of the Xi family were selected. There was also a dramatic scene at the venue that day. In the middle of the meeting, Hu Jintao was dragged away from the meeting, which led to speculation that the regiment might be destroyed.

On October 22, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China ushered in the closing meeting, but there was a dramatic scene. Hu Jintao, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of China, was invited away in the middle of the meeting and did not participate in the final vote.

From the picture, it can be seen that Hu Jintao does not seem to want to leave, while Xi Jinping is acting as if nothing has happened. Li Zhanshu, who was beside Hu Jintao, seemed to be in a cold sweat. He took out a towel to wipe his forehead. He wanted to stand up, but Wang Huning pulled him back to his seat to stop him.

Hu Jintao didn’t seem to want to leave. After a brief stalemate, when he was being carried away, he leaned over and whispered with Xi Jinping for a while, and finally patted Li Keqiang on the shoulder before leaving.

This dramatic scene has aroused heated discussions in the outside world. Some people speculate that Hu Jintao may be unwell and left the stadium halfway, and some analysts believe that it may be that there is no consensus on the permanent list, and Hu Jintao is temporarily removed.

Zhang Tianliang, a historical and cultural scholar (source: YouTube “Dawn Time”): “Since Hu Jintao was suddenly removed from the scene, I can probably feel that Hu Jintao was very dissatisfied with the list this time, and felt that the Tuanpai was destroyed by the Tuanpai. From the fact that Xi Jinping took Hu Jintao out, we can see that Xi Jinping has almost reached the point where he can do whatever he wants without any restrictions. So is it possible that he will directly promote his cronies, that is, Li Qiang, as the premier, this statement was published in the South China Morning Post There was a prediction, and the Wall Street Journal seems to have made such a prediction, which means that if Xi Jinping makes Li Qiang the premier, he will break a major convention, that is, a person who has never been a vice premier of the State Council, or even a member of the State Council. People who are not at all have become prime ministers. I think we need to observe this matter.”

After the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the list of the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was released. Among the 205 people, Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang and Vice Premier Han Zheng, all fell off the list, which means that they will not be re-elected in politics. Bureau Standing Committee. Among them, Wang Yang’s fall off the list has become a major upset news.

Current affairs commentator Wang He: “According to the practice of the CCP, the chairman of the CPPCC will be re-elected. Only Yu Zhengsheng has only served one term because of his age, while Wang Yang is regarded by everyone as an iconic figure of the reformists, and he is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Chang Hou is obedient to Xi Jinping, so even if it is like this, Wang Yang has already compromised enough, and if he retreats this time, he will say that Xi Jinping will do his best to bring his Xi family army into the core of the political arena.”

In the list of 205 people, Xi’s cronies: Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Li Qiang, Huang Kunming, Chen Min’er, Cai Qi, Lou Yangsheng, etc., all passed the test. According to external analysis, Xi Jinping may take the power alone, and in the future China‘s development Towards, or will become more authoritarian.

International affairs commentator Tang Hao (source: YouTube “Tang Hao at the Crossroads of the World“): “How much power will Xi Jinping have after being re-elected? This is the focus of attention next, because his power will directly involve him Will many of the policies of China continue to go forward, and will they go faster or slower, such as dynamic reset, wolf warrior diplomacy, and the use of force against Taiwan, as well as the wrestling confrontation between the CCP and the United States, etc.”

At least 15 killed, more than 40 injured in Indian bus-truck collision

A bus full of passengers collided with a truck in India, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 40.

On October 21, on a highway in Rewa District, Madhya Pradesh, central India, a bus violently collided with a truck in front, causing heavy casualties and destroying the front of the bus.

The scene was a mess, the passengers in the car were crying in pain, and multiple ambulances came to rescue and sent the injured passengers to treatment.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 40 injured in the accident, local police said.

Police said most of the passengers in the bus were laborers and were on a bus heading back to their hometown to celebrate Diwali.

Sushil Kumar, an eyewitness to the crash: “It was a terrible accident, I have never seen such a big crash. 14-15 people were buried in it and they were screaming in pain.”

Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences for the casualties via Twitter.

India is considered to have the highest traffic fatality rate in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people injured or killed every year. Most crashes are thought to be the result of reckless driving, inadequate road maintenance or aging vehicles.

Italy’s first female prime minister is sworn in as an important cabinet member

Meloni, leader of Italy’s right-wing party “Italian Brotherhood”, led the new cabinet members to be sworn in in front of President Madarella today. Tajani, the former president of the European Parliament, takes over as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Tayani is friendly to Taiwan. He once condemned the invasion of Taiwan by Chinese military planes, and called for careful attention to the traps of the Chinese Communist Party’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brotherhood of Italy, officially became Italy’s new prime minister after taking the oath and signing it in front of President Sergio Mattarella.

Meloni’s journalist husband Andrea Giambruno and daughter Ginevra were also happy to witness this memorable moment together.

As Italy’s first female prime minister, Meloni can’t wait to take office.

Meloni: “Obviously we’ve announced that we’re ready because we want to do it as quickly as possible.”

Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani also swore and signed in front of Madarella and Meloni, officially taking over the task.

Tagani also serves as Italy’s foreign minister. Tagani tweeted in February this year, condemning nine Chinese fighter jets for violating Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and warning that the Russian-Ukrainian war might fuel China‘s ambitions to invade Taiwan, and he cannot allow China to invade Taiwan. He also warned when Italy joined the Belt and Road Initiative in 2019 to avoid being colonized by the CCP.

In the end, Meloni led 24 cabinet members to take a group photo with Madarella. The Italian Brotherhood led the right-wing coalition of political parties to take office and became the most right-wing government in Italy since World War II.

Back to nature Australian high school students farm to learn animal husbandry

Let’s take you to a farm in Australia and see how high school students practice farming there, learn to grow crops, care for cows, and drive tractors.

With no moving devices or screens in sight, the farm here is the classroom. Students have a lot to learn to prepare them for careers in agriculture.

Jess Thompson, student at Gympie Public High School in Australia: “It’s totally different from your normal environment at school, it feels totally different, obviously there are rules to follow, there are things you have to do, but it’s just It was so much fun.”

The students were from Gympie State High School in Queensland, Australia, about two and a half hours north of Brisbane, Australia.

The high school has two farms that span more than 60 acres. The activities the students are working on on the farm are one of the programs offered by the school: the Rural Industries School of Excellence (RISE) program.

Students who choose this program are involved in growing crops that are sold across Queensland.

Jon Hansen, head of agriculture at Gympie Public High School in Australia, said: “What we’re trying to do is to open a path for children who are passionate about and interested in agriculture, discover their strengths and take care of them. , and really give them more opportunities now, opportunities that we have in agriculture.”

Jon Hansen: “We’re fairly small, but we can do large-scale gardening, we can raise cattle on a smaller scale, and one or two cows in the paddock will suffice.”

The school’s agricultural program offers students who are passionate about agriculture an opportunity to explore.

Some students like raising cattle, some like planting, and some like machinery. Through internships on farms, they can gain first-hand experience in their agricultural careers.

Mitch Window, student at Gympie Public High School in Australia: “It gives you a big leap and gives you a big head start when you enter the industry.”

More than 1,000 people march in Taipei to celebrate 400 million Chinese people’s three withdrawals

On Saturday (22nd), Taipei, Taiwan held a parade to celebrate the third withdrawal of 400 million Chinese people. More than 1,000 Falun Gong practitioners participated. The scene was lively and grand, attracting people’s attention.

In the drizzle, the Divine Land Band led a parade of more than 1,000 Falun Gong practitioners, starting from Taipei Civic Square.

Reporter Li Jingjing: “In order to celebrate the 400 million Chinese people who quit the CCP, the regiment, and the team (three withdrawals), since August this year, more than 10 countries and cities around the world have held celebrations, and in Taiwan, it is the election. in the capital Taipei.”

People: “The world celebrates 400 million people quitting the CCP.”

Mr. Liu from the public: “If more people who originally joined the Communist Party quit, it is really better for the Chinese people, which means that many people are awakening.”

Ms. He from the public: “The CCP will deceive people, and I am really disgusted with them.”

In November 2004, The Epoch Times published “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party”, which sparked a wave of Chinese people quitting the CCP, regiments, and teams. So far, more than 400 million Chinese have quit three times. In particular, the outbreak of the epidemic, the CCP’s blockade of news and extreme zero-clearing policies, disregarding the survival of the people, aroused international condemnation, and made the Chinese see clearly the evil nature of the CCP. For decades, Falun Gong practitioners have used various methods to convey the truth to the Chinese people without interruption.

Ms. Taiwan Quit Party Project: “I practiced Falun Gong in Taiwan, and I learned that we are created by God, not mainland China saying that we are atheists, we are monkeys, we just need to listen to the party’s words and follow the party. Three retreats can protect yourself from disasters. In fact, this is a great act of kindness, and it is what I should tell, because I was poisoned in the mainland before and did not know, so when they understand, they will distinguish between good and evil. I will protect myself, in fact, this is the future of the Chinese people.”

“China is not the CCP”, “Stop the CCP’s live organ harvesting”, big banners to expose the evil deeds of the CCP. Falun Gong practitioners, regardless of age or gender, expressed their demands in an orderly manner. The scene was lively and grand, attracting the attention of the public.

Falun Gong practitioner: “Let more people know that there are still things like this in the world, that unfair and injustice exist, and then let everyone know that everyone can speak out bravely, and then let more people know and stop them. “

Liu Binghua, coordinator of the Taiwan Service Center for Quitting the CCP: “There are so many Chinese people who have clearly recognized the nature of the CCP, especially the evil nature, and they have also withdrawn. I think we can support and help the Chinese in this place. Let’s make peace together. The disintegration of the CCP, I think, is also very good and very peaceful for Taiwanese society.”

The parade passed through the elite areas of Xinyi District in Taipei, conveying the truth and hope, so that Taiwanese people could further understand the evil nature of the CCP.

Experts on the surge in respiratory diseases in children in the United States: social isolation immunity declines

In recent days, cases of respiratory diseases among children in the United States have surged, and the utilization rate of children’s intensive care units in hospitals has reached 80%. Children’s hospitals are under unprecedented pressure. Experts have analyzed that the reason for the increase in cases may be due to the social isolation of children during the CCP virus epidemic and the weakened immunity.

This is a common respiratory virus, also known as RSV, which is spreading at an unprecedented rate in children these days.

Juan Salazar, a doctor at Connecticut Children’s Hospital: “Our beds are full and kids keep coming in…I’ve never seen this level of surge, especially with RSV patients, coming into us. hospital.”

U.S. pediatric hospital bed occupancy rates are now higher than during the past two years during the coronavirus pandemic, federal data show.

Juan Salazar: “In the last 10 days we have had more than 100 children with RSV entering our system, which is truly unprecedented.”

Some doctors say the rise in RSV cases may be due to reduced immunity during the Covid-19 epidemic, as children are isolated from the virus to protect them from the virus.

Thomas Murray, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Yale University School of Medicine: “The immune system of a typical child had not experienced this much viral load before the pandemic.”

Juan Salazar: “Now these viruses are catching people who are completely unaccustomed to them.”

Despite the surge in RSV cases, doctors are reassuring parents of children not to panic.

