【News Weekly】Trump appeared in court to deny all accusations and support not decreased but increased | Trump appeared in court to respond to the lawsuit | Presidential Archives Act | double standards

[NTD Times, Beijing, June 18, 2023]Because of the “confidential documents” case, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against former President Trump. According to the indictment, Trump was charged with 37 counts. Trump appeared in court on June 13 and pleaded not guilty to all 37 charges. That evening, Trump delivered a speech at the “Golf Club” in New Jersey. Trump’s “document gate” case, the attitudes of lawmakers from both parties are different. Many Democrats believe that Trump needs to be responsible for the incident, while Republicans are concerned about whether the law has been improperly applied, because Trump is not the first former US president to bring documents home after leaving office, but only he sued.

At 3 p.m. ET on June 13, former U.S. President Trump appeared in the Miami federal court for the first time in the “confidential documents” case. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges.

The trial ended in about an hour. Trump walked out of the courthouse around 4:10 p.m. and waved to the crowd gathered outside.

Federal prosecutors said Trump had no inclination to flee and allowed Trump to leave the arraignment unconditionally.

This is the first time in history that a former U.S. president faces federal charges. Among them, 31 accuse Trump of violating the “Espionage Act” and deliberately retaining national defense information; in addition, he also includes false statements, concealing documents, and obstruction of justice.

Trump said most of the boxes he brought home from the White House were his personal items. He hadn’t finished sorting through the boxes before the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago.

According to the “Presidential Records Act” of the United States, when the president leaves office, all presidential files should be controlled by the National Archives and Records Administration.

That evening, Trump delivered a speech at the “Golf Club” in New Jersey. Citing the Presidential Archives Act of 1978, he said the president has the sole authority to encrypt or decrypt documents.

TRUMP: “Whatever document the president decides to bring with him, he has the right to do so. It’s an absolute right. It’s the law. It’s what people have seen now, and it’s clear that they should drop the case immediately because they’re destroying our country.”

The Justice Department alleges that Trump’s illegal retention of documents did not meet the personal records standards set out in the act. Trump has repeatedly emphasized that this is a political witch hunt aimed at undermining the 2024 presidential election.

Trump: “This is called election interference, another attempt to manipulate and steal the presidential election. More importantly, this is a witch hunt, just like a fascist or communist country.”

Trump reiterated that if elected, he would end the war in Ukraine and eliminate the deep state on his first day in office.

TRUMP: “If the Communists get away with it, I’m not going to let it go. They won’t hesitate to ramp up their persecution. They really do against Christians, anti-abortion activists, parents attending school board meetings, even future Republican candidates. It did. We have to end it permanently, we have to end it now.”

Trump’s lawyer Haba said that Trump is not guilty and all the prosecutions are politically motivated. She criticized the US judicial system for its double standards and corruption.

Alina Haba: “What happened to President Trump should terrify all American citizens. This is not the foundation on which our democracy was built. This is not our America.”

Outside the court, a large number of people waiting there watched the convoy leave and expressed their unwavering support for the former president.

Trump supporters: ‘We love Trump’

Trump supporter Luis Medina: “Trump, we are here, we are with you. Don’t give up, don’t back down, don’t surrender. Okay? We’re here for you.”

After Trump was indicted, he also received the support of many Republicans. They accused the prosecution of being politically motivated and a double standard.

House Speaker McCarthy: “Where is the discussion about the sitting president? The Justice Department just indicted the best candidate who will run against him in less than two years. Where? Has anyone discussed this? What happened to the documents there? You Tell me about this: Is this fair? Is there justice? This is about all of America, no matter where they stand on this indictment or any other, it can’t be done in two ways.”

Senator Graham: “I think it’s seen as a double standard in politics, that’s what I said on Sunday. I think if you look at the polls, the majority of Republicans think it’s unfair what happened to President Trump of.”

But there are also Trump’s election rivals in the Republican Party who took advantage of the situation to criticize Trump.

Former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential candidate Christie: “In my opinion, this behavior is inexcusable by someone who would be president of the United States.”

Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Republican presidential candidate: “If what the lawsuit says is true, if it is what it says, then President Trump is being reckless about our national security.”

However, after being indicted, Trump’s election momentum has not diminished but increased. His campaign team stated that Trump received more than $2 million in donations during the campaign on the night of the 13th.

Linda Cuadros, a Trump supporter: “We don’t care if he (Trump) goes to jail or not, we just support him. You know, many of us don’t vote for Trump.”

The legal issues also don’t appear to have affected Trump’s popularity. A new poll released by CBS News shows that Trump’s support rate in the Republican Party is as high as 61%, leading the second Florida Governor DeSantis by nearly 40 percentage points.

Other current Republican candidates include: former Vice President Pence, former UN Ambassador Haley, South Carolina Senator Scott, North Dakota Governor Burgum, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former Christie, Governor of New Jersey, and Suarez, Mayor of Miami, Florida, who just announced his candidacy on June 15.

Comprehensive report by Liang Dong and Chen Li of NTD News Weekly

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

