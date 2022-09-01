[The Epoch Times, August 31, 2022]Hello everyone, welcome to “News and Surprise”, my name is Daewoo. “News Surprise”

After Pelosi defended Taiwan, the CCP escalated its military intimidation against Taiwan, harassing Taiwan’s Kinmen area with “drones” as one of the methods.

Kinmen is the closest outlying island of Taiwan to the mainland. It is only about 10 kilometers away from Xiamen. It consists of 12 large and small islands. Because of its proximity, since the fall of the mainland, Kinmen has become the forefront of the national army’s resistance to the Communist bandits, and it is also a target of the Communist army’s use of force to intimidate. As early as 1949, the Kuomintang Communist Party’s “Battle of Guningtou”, the center point was in Kinmen. The national army won a great victory in the defense battle. The “Kinmen Artillery Battle” started on August 23, 1958, and it continued intermittently until January 1, 1979. The establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and mainland China is over. During this period, the national army also successfully defended the Camel Islands.

Since then, the Kinmen area has basically maintained a relatively stable overall situation. Until recently, in addition to conducting live-fire exercises around Taiwan and then harassing the Taiwan Strait with military aircraft and warships, the CCP also used drones to fly over Kinmen to cooperate with the harassment. At first, the national army stationed in Kinmen just used signal bombs to drive away, but the CCP bandits have no shame and repeatedly sent drones to Kinmen. Because of the proximity, there was even a little pink, who flew a drone from Xiamen to Kinmen to “play aerial photography”, and went back to show off the results on the mainland website. Among them, a short video of the mainland drone aerial photography on August 16 was released, showing that there were Jinmen defenders, maintaining maximum restraint, and some people just drove the drones by “throwing stones”. After this picture was spread to Taiwan, it caused a relatively large response in Taiwanese society. This must be true. Many people must be very annoyed by the CCP’s provocation.

There have been more and more incidents of such drones harassing Kinmen recently, and the warnings of the national army are often ignored.

On August 30, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen made a public response to the incident. On this day, she visited the armed forces in the Penghu Islands. She first emphasized that in the face of the enemy’s provocation, she must remain calm and not provoke disputes. It means not to fight back, and she said she has ordered the Ministry of National Defense to take “necessary and strong countermeasures” at the right time to defend the airspace of the Republic of China.

That is, on this day, starting from 4:00 p.m., four drones from the CCP flew over the Kinmen area one after another. Involving Lion Island, Bold Island, Erdan Island and so on. For the first three UAVs, the national army still drove away in the usual way, mainly by launching signal bombs. But it was always ineffective. When the fourth CCP drone flew to the waters of Kinmen at about 6 pm, the national army guarding Kinmen also sent a signal flare first, but the CCP drone swayed shamelessly in the air. There was no intention of flying away, but what the CCP did not expect this time was that the Kinmen defenders fired directly in the direction of the drone and used “live ammunition” to drive away, and the drone left Kinmen angrily and flew to Xiamen direction.

This is the first time that the Kinmen National Army has used “live ammunition” against CCP facilities recently, perhaps since 1979, which is of great symbolic significance. And after the fourth one ran away, according to current reports, no other CCP drones appeared that day. This shows that the CCP must regard the “live ammunition drive away” of the Kinmen defenders as a new trend, and must make some adjustments in their strategy.

Now we are concerned about the CCP’s military provocation, but is it really ready to fight now? It should be completely absent. The 20th National Congress has not yet opened. The Xi Jinping administration wants to be re-elected, and they do not want to make any mistakes. The war between the two sides of the strait is too big, and it is easy to get into the crotch. Therefore, Beijing absolutely does not want to open fire with Taiwan at this moment. dry up.

However, the CCP’s provocation is really infuriating. On the one hand, when the front line in the Taiwan Strait is harassing, the radio calls with the national army are often rude. For example, when a CCP warship harassed in the Taiwan Strait recently, and encountered a Taiwanese frigate, the CCP army repeatedly provoked and shouted something like “hit them, hit them” in the microphone during the radio exchange of warnings between the two sides. An official from Tsai Ing-wen’s government also told the media today that Taiwan’s warships and fighter jets always carried live ammunition when driving away from the plane, but they exercised restraint and did not use them.

Zhao Lijian, the pervert of the CCP, is also ruthless. At the press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he asked the question about drones harassing Kinmen, and said that it was no surprise that drones flew over Chinese territory. The problem is, you are thieves of the country, you don’t know your identity, what are you talking about there, and your status is becoming less and less in the world. Except for a few weak countries that occasionally flatter you for a few stinky money, who cares about your CCP? I know you are different. A home thief is still a thief no matter how long he has stolen his home. Saying those words with a shy face can only deceive the little pink who doesn’t like to think. But even Little Pink was almost offended.

Recently, there is a little pink from Guangdong named “Lu Dad Man” on the mainland’s Weibo, which has become popular. This person is particularly extreme. He has tattoos on his left arm with the words “Xi Jinping” and the words “Li Keqiang” on his right arm. On the backs of the two hands, the word “Zhongheguo” is tattooed respectively. The back of the brain is even more exciting. A map of China is directly engraved. There is also a “Party emblem” of the CCP on the back. On the spine of the back, from top to bottom, a line of words reads, “I will not regret entering China in this life, and I will still be Chinese in the next life.” Oh my mother, who will save this little fool. What’s even more ridiculous is that on July 30 this year, this guy posted a photo in the slum compound where he lived, as if he was carrying a “hoe”, with six words attached to the photo: prepare for war and recover Taiwan.

Please, you can solve your own food and clothing first and then talk about it! However, this iron fist has come so fast, it is still this poor bastard. On August 26, he said that his family’s “ancestral tomb” in Wuchuan, Zhanjiang, Guangdong, more than 300 years ago, was judged by the authorities as “illegal construction” and given to him. Forcibly demolished. He shouted “no justice”. Looking at the picture of this child, he is not really a vicious person, but his brain has been washed. I hope that after this incident, he can find himself, become a better person, and start a new life. Ouch, I want to laugh when I think about it now, everyone is left with Qinglong and right with white tiger. This guy is left with Xi Jinping and right with Li Keqiang. He is really good-natured, and there are all kinds of wonderful things! Who are the people who are following the Communist Party now, Zhao Lijian is on the stage, there is a man offstage, and the backstage is 200 jins, what kind of sin is this!

Let’s just say, with a swipe of the Communist Party’s iron fist, no matter whether you are a voluntary slave or an involuntary slave, you may be hit. The little pinks were smashed up one by one, and it can’t be said that it is not a good thing. Just don’t smash them to death, then the chance to become a red and return to normal is gone.

But the Communist Party is in such a tragic state now, but they are really serious about their desire for military reunification in Taiwan. The mentally ill will never admit that they have mental problems, and so do they. They feel that their desire for military reunification is very realistic, and they are dreaming. think.

Recently, a French media “Intelligence Online” broke the news that Xi Jinping recently ordered Chen Wenqing, Minister of State Security, to mobilize CCP agents from all over the world to collect local intelligence. What is the purpose? It is to find out how countries will react once Beijing uses force against Taiwan, especially those allies of the United States, will they want to follow the United States to help defend Taiwan? The report also mentioned that Beijing refused Russia’s assistance in attacking Taiwan, because it wanted to fight a “quick war”, and Xi Jinping didn’t think foreign aid was needed.

Yes, Emperor Xi Jinping felt that he didn’t need foreign aid and rejected Russia’s request for assistance. At the same time, it was reported that Xi Jinping was also worried that if Russia helped the CCP fight Taiwan, would the CCP turn back and help Russia and go deep into the Ukrainian battlefield? I don’t want to help, so don’t help me at all. Well, okay, I think this “ambition” of the Xi Jinping authorities is quite individual, ambitious, and good at rejecting it! As expected of a primary school Ph.D. from Liangjiahe, while planning a strategy, he was terrified thousands of miles away. At this moment, Putin can only be expected to cry to the window and mutter to himself: I am also a dictator, but I am not stupid.

At this moment, Xi Jinping, who is complacent, is thinking about his re-election on October 16. Yes, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is scheduled for October 16, and it has just been decided. The most striking thing about this CCP conference is the re-election of Xi Jinping. At present, the outside world almost agrees that there is no suspense in Xi’s re-election, because there is no longer a second person who is willing to drag the “negative assets” of the Communist Party. This broken ship.

But there are some other suspense, Reuters summed up, a total of seven: First, will Xi Jinping’s role change? Now he mainly holds the three important positions of general secretary, state president, and chairman of the Military Commission. Will it be maintained or will there be changes? This is one of the suspense; second, will Xi Jinping become the “Chairman of the Party”? This is only Mao Zedong’s role, similar to the role of “Tai Shang Huang”; third, will Li Keqiang retire naked? Hey, don’t think about it. It’s not that you quit the Politburo naked, but that you don’t do any official positions, you just retire; fourth, who will replace Li Keqiang; , will it continue to exist; sixth, will the number of members of the Politburo Standing Committee still be seven, or will there be changes in the number; seventh, will there be female members of the Standing Committee? Because this is still zero in the history of the CCP, and there has never been a woman on the Politburo Standing Committee.

The above seven points are summarized by the Western media, and there are more suspense places in this year’s 20th Congress. Of course, there are more details, such as where will Wang Yang, Li Zhanshu, and Wang Huning go? Will Hu Chunhua take over to replace Li Keqiang? Will Li Qiang, Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, get promoted, and will Xi Jinping’s trusted confidant Chen Miner, Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee. Will go to Beijing, wait, and these suspense will be revealed in October this year.

But although Xi’s re-election suspense is not big, the issue of his power security has not been completely resolved. This can be seen from a speech by his cronie, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on August 26. Wang Xiaohong said that the public security system must be absolutely loyal, and requires public security at all levels to study Xi Jinping’s writings, and at the same time put forward the viewpoint of “obey Xi Jinping, obey Xi Jinping, defend Xi Jinping, and defend Xi Jinping.” The fact that the eagle dogs under Xi’s hands are still so alert shows that the situation is not “good”, but may be the opposite. And that re-election, to tell the truth, the top spot in the Communist Party has long been worthless, and some people are not necessarily willing to give it to him, only the Liang Jiahe, holding it like a treasure.

At the human level, some things can be prevented, but there are other things that you cannot prevent, such as “viruses”.

Xi Jinping insists on clearing it, and wants to use physical “blockade” to prevent “viruses” that cannot be seen, touched, or grasped by the naked eye. Therefore, this “blockade” will inevitably become a human being. restrictions on freedom. You can’t contain the virus, and you can’t completely eliminate it. You can only check the carriers of the virus, including people and things. In fact, this policy will inevitably become a blockade against people and a power over people. Therefore, the whole country has long been complaining.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to open, and the Chinese plague is on the rise again! Twitter netizen “Yeshan” shared a screenshot of domestic statistics, showing that as of noon on August 30, the number of risk areas in China has soared to more than 3,000, of which 1,610 are high-risk areas. After so long, it has become more and more serious. In fact, it can be said that this policy is a complete failure.

Twitter netizen “Lao Ni” shared on August 29 that Harbin, Dalian, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Wuhan, Chongqing, Chengdu, Shenzhen, a total of 8 big cities with a population of 10 million, entered a pink state overnight. Official media The comment area of ​​​​can only appear in the form of “selected”, and it is completely afraid to display all the real comments of netizens. It is exhausting to control the virus, and it is also exhausting to control the speeches of the people who complain about the failure to control the virus. Very sad!

In Chengdu, people who were afraid of the shortage of quarantine supplies went to the open store to scan the goods in the middle of the night. Dalian in the north took a step forward and announced that the city will be closed for at least 5 days. Now it is embarrassing to say the word “closed city”. The authorities call it “silent management”. In Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, there are reports that 4 million people have been quarantined.

Now all the world has relaxed the control of the virus, North Korea is the only one, only the CCP is so desperate to make people angry. It is a miracle before the end of tyranny.

