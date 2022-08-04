[Epoch Times, August 4, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) Beginning on Thursday (August 4), the Chinese military has launched a large-scale so-called “joint military exercise” in many areas surrounding Taiwan. The international community believes that the CCP is irresponsibly venting its anger over the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, and condemns the CCP.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby urged Beijing not to overreact.

On Thursday, China‘s military, despite calls from many countries not to escalate the situation, announced so-called “precision missile strikes” in the waters off the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan’s east coast as part of its military exercises. China‘s drills have raised tensions across the Taiwan Strait to the highest level in decades, sparking condemnation.

China earlier announced that the navy, air force and other departments were conducting military exercises in six areas around Taiwan, and later added another area. Although the CCP has not ruled Taiwan for a day, it has never given up its ambition to invade Taiwan.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that five missiles launched by the Chinese Communist Party landed in the exclusive economic zone along the coast of Japan. Japan protests against China‘s actions.

Taiwan authorities have accused Beijing of trying to change the status quo on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and said they were ready to deal with the Chinese exercise.

Pelosi became the first U.S. House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, pledging “firm” support for the elected government of Tsai Ing-wen while in Taiwan. The visit to Taiwan is part of her trip to Asia.

Beijing said Pelosi had violated its claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and waited for her to leave the island on Wednesday for South Korea before starting military exercises.

The following is a real-time update of the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

White House urges Beijing not to overreact to Pelosi visit

The United States has urged China not to overreact to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan after Beijing sent military planes to harass and fire live missiles near Taiwan.

Japan said some of the missiles landed in Japan’s economic zone and lodged a diplomatic protest against Beijing.

“We continue to urge the Chinese not to overreact here. There is no reason for them to react in this way, or to exacerbate tensions,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC.

He urged Beijing to “de-escalate tensions, as we are doing,” adding: “We are not drawing swords. De-escalate tensions and work on it so that the status quo doesn’t change unilaterally or hard-line. “

U.S. House Minority Leader Condemns China’s Military Exercises

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted: “The CCP is recklessly conducting escalating military exercises, threatening peace across the Taiwan Strait, and China should immediately stop military exercises.”

U.S. military responds calmly

The U.S. military’s response to the exercise has been quiet. “The USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group are continuing their scheduled routine operations in the Philippine Sea as part of their daily patrols designed to support a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet said.

Tripoli, a large amphibious assault ship carrying fighter jets, has also been operating in the area.

China’s military exercises make businesses more anxious about China’s threat

Rupert Hammond-Chambers, chairman of the Washington, D.C.-based U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, told Politico that in Taiwan’s supply chain at the center of the world, China‘s military operation has The level of anxiety caused by the CEO of a global business is the highest he has ever seen in his personal career.

“The catalyst for this anxiety is the ever-present threat from China,” he said.

Taiwan received an A1 rating — low corporate risk — according to a February country risk assessment by German financial services firm Allianz, but the report also warned of growing geopolitical tensions with China.

The BlackRock Investment Institute earlier in August ranked the U.S.-China strategic rivalry, including “(China‘s) accelerated military action to unify Taiwan,” as sixth among the world‘s 10 most serious geopolitical risks.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense: China’s missile launch poses no threat

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the missile launched by China on Thursday flew high into the atmosphere and did not pose a threat to the atmosphere. The move was in response to public concerns over whether the missiles were flying over the main island of Taiwan. In a statement, the Defense Department said it would not disclose Chinese missiles for intelligence reasons.

Expert: Chinese missiles flying over Taipei is a major upgrade

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense chart, a missile flew over Taipei. Jude Blanchette, a China expert at the think tank CSIS, said the missile launch over Taipei was a “significant escalation”.

Speaking at the CSIS think tank, John Culver, a former senior China analyst at the CIA, said China‘s missile launches and other military activities signaled that U.S.-China relations had entered a “new era.”

NATO: Beijing should not overreact to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Beijing should not overreact to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“Pelosi’s visit is not a reason for China to overreact or threaten Taiwan or use threatening rhetoric,” Stoltenberg told Reuters. , this is not a reason for China to overreact.”

22 The Chinese military plane crosses the middle line of the Taiwan Strait

At 10:00 p.m. on August 4, the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan released the news of the CCP’s military aircraft in the “Air Situation in the Airspace Around the Taiwan Strait”. 22 CCP fighter jets crossed the central line of the Taiwan Strait, including 8 J-11 fighter jets and 2 J-16 fighter jets. The end of the central line in the Taiwan Strait. 12 Sukai 30 fighter jets passed north of the middle section of the central line of the Taiwan Strait.

The Taiwan Air Force immediately dispatched air patrols to respond, broadcast to drive away, and tracked it with anti-aircraft missiles.

Wang Yi was absent from several sessions of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Currently, during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi cancelled the scheduled meeting with the Japanese Foreign Minister in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on the afternoon of the 4th. When pressed by the media why, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that China is dissatisfied with Japan and said that Japan is not qualified to make irresponsible remarks on Taiwan-related issues.

The CCP’s Wolf Warrior condemns anything in the world that is not in its interest as “don’t be a patriarch” and “not worthy of making irresponsible remarks”, but it does not explain any reasons.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also attended the meeting, but he has canceled the scheduled bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Japan and the United States. In an interview with CCTV during the meeting, he said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “irresponsible and very irrational.”

Tsai Ing-wen’s first video call for international support

On Thursday night, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen released a video response for the first time, calling on the international community to support democratic Taiwan and jointly curb one-sided and irrational military actions.

Tsai Ing-wen said that the CCP’s live ammunition “deliberately and continuously increases the military threat, especially the dangerous missile shooting on the world‘s busiest shipping lanes, which is irresponsible not only to Taiwan, but also to the international community. way of doing.

“I want to stress that we will not escalate conflict or provoke disputes, but we will staunchly defend our sovereignty and national security, and stand by the line of democracy and freedom.

“Now, the national army has strengthened its combat readiness, and has tight and immediate control of all surrounding military developments; we are also in close contact with allies of all parties and work together to prevent the security situation in the region from escalating.

“The national security department has grasped the overall situation and is in close contact with the administrative department to ensure the safety and smoothness of the waterway and ensure the normal operation of airports and ports. At the same time, it will ensure the normality and stability of the economy and financial market. The government team is responding calmly, please rest assured to all Chinese people. .”

Tsai Ing-wen also reminded Taiwanese people to be wary of the CCP’s “information warfare”, “I would also like to say to my compatriots that in the next few days, China (the CCP) is bound to conduct intensive information warfare, including information security intrusions on Taiwan’s public and private sectors. And through false and false information, it has caused confusion among our people.”

“I have asked all government units to provide all correct information in real time. Please refer to the information released by the government and do not pass on false or false information.”

“Taiwan will never be knocked down by challenges. I hope that all the people of the country will unite as one, and the ruling and opposition parties will unite to jointly protect the country, protect sovereignty, and protect democracy. Thank you.”

British expert: CCP is just “a paper dragon”

British experts analyzed that the possibility of the CCP’s immediate and full-scale invasion of Taiwan is almost zero, because its military strength is far inferior to that of the United States and its allies, and it is only a “paper dragon”.

Con Coughlin, The Daily Telegraph’s defense news editor and chief foreign affairs columnist, commented on Aug. 4 that despite Beijing’s appalling and rattling military drills in the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese Communist Party is now in full swing. The possibility of invading Taiwan is practically nil. The reason is simple, in terms of military strength, the CCP is nothing but a paper dragon. Although the CCP spends huge sums of money to develop its military, its military strength is still a long way from the United States and its allies.

Expert: CCP exercises may break out unexpected conflicts

Chieh Chung, an associate researcher at the Taiwan National Policy Research Foundation, believes that the close proximity of the CCP exercises could erode the buffer zone between Taiwan and the mainland, increasing the risk of conflict.

“When an event occurs, it is very likely that a conflict will break out, even if neither side anticipated it,” he said.

The Taiwan Sea Port Authority said it had urged ships to find alternative routes to and from seven major Taiwanese ports during the exercise.

“We expect delays in eastern Taiwan and possibly some rerouting,” said an executive at a major European container ship operator. “This could lead to delays of up to three days.”

Xiao Meiqin: Irresponsible and dangerous behavior endangers regional peace

Xiao Meiqin, Taiwan’s representative to the United States, said on social media, “China‘s (CCP’s) irresponsible and dangerous behavior has endangered regional peace, and Taiwan will resolutely defend itself.”

She shared a post from Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, which confirmed that its defenses had been activated after it detected a Chinese missile launch at 1.56pm local time.

China launches missile, Taiwan condemns ‘imitation of North Korea’

The Chinese military launched 11 ballistic missiles into the waters near Taiwan, the most serious escalation in the Taiwan Strait in nearly three decades.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry accused China of “impersonating North Korea and conducting arbitrary missile tests in waters near other countries.”

The foreign ministry said the move “threatened Taiwan’s national security, raised regional tensions, and affected normal international traffic and trade,” and urged Beijing to “exercise self-restraint.”

China expands military exercise area and postpones exercise until next Monday

China added another area of ​​military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday morning, bringing the total to seven, and extended the drills until 10 a.m. Monday, the Taiwan Sea Port Authority said.

According to the Taiwan Liberty Times, the new military exercise area is located in the eastern waters of Taiwan, about 130 kilometers from Hualien Port.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that it would “uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war.”

Blinken and ASEAN call for avoiding escalation of conflict in Taiwan Strait

At a meeting in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said the U.S. opposes any unilateral effort to change the status quo in Taiwan, especially by force, and reiterated that U.S. policy toward Taiwan has not changed.

ASEAN foreign ministers have also issued calls to avoid escalating the conflict. They argue that the current situation could lead to “misjudgments, serious confrontations, open conflict and unpredictable consequences between major powers.” They argue that any “provocative actions” must now be avoided.

During the meeting, Blinken and ASEAN pledged to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

CCP 5 Missiles Sunset Economic Sea Japan Protests

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that five ballistic missiles launched by the CCP landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Mr. Kishi said this was the first such incident and Japan had made a diplomatic protest.

Earlier, Japan expressed concern about China‘s military exercise, saying that the scope of the military exercise touched Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which Beijing also claims to have sovereignty over some islands.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing did not accept the “so-called” Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Office of the President of Taiwan: Defending the Territory

Taiwan’s presidential office said in a post on its official Facebook account on Thursday that Taiwan would defend its territory in the face of growing military threats from China.

The statement also said that China‘s military exercises around Taiwan violated the freedom of international navigation and the normal flow of global trade.

Cathay Pacific detour: or increase flight time

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday that its flights were bypassing China‘s military exercise area.

“This may result in increased flight hours on some flights, and we appreciate our passengers’ understanding,” the airline said in an email reply to Reuters, adding that it was also closely monitoring developments.

Taiwan residents: The CCP is trying to divert the attention of its own people

According to Reuters, people in Taiwan are basically living as normal and remain calm. Some Taiwanese residents have long been accustomed to threats from Beijing.

“When China (the CCP) says it will annex Taiwan by force, they actually say that often,” said the 38-year-old real estate agent surnamed Chen. “In my personal understanding, they are trying to divert the anger of the public, the anger of their own people, And point it (looks) at Taiwan.”

Taiwan said the websites of its defense ministry, foreign ministry and presidential palace had been hacked, and warned China could intensify “psychological warfare” in the coming days.

CCP fires 11 Dongfeng missiles at waters on three sides of Taiwan

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense confirmed that the CCP launched a total of 11 Dongfeng missiles against the waters surrounding the northern, southern and eastern parts of Taiwan this afternoon.

The Ministry of National Defense condemned the CCP’s irrational behavior of undermining regional peace, and stated that it will use various early warning, surveillance and reconnaissance mechanisms to instantly grasp the launch dynamics, activate relevant defense systems, and strengthen combat readiness.

Source: Before the military exercise, Chinese warships and military planes crossed the center line several times

A Taiwanese source told Reuters that Chinese navy ships and military planes briefly crossed the centerline of the Taiwan Strait several times before China‘s official military exercise on Thursday morning.

By noon, warships on both sides were still approaching, and Taiwan scrambled jets and deployed missile systems to track Chinese planes that crossed the line.

“They flew in and out, again and again. Keep harassing us,” the Taiwanese source said.

After Pelosi leaves, the CCP begins “important military exercises”

As of the afternoon of the 4th, CCP official sources claimed that the Eastern Theater Command conducted “long-range live fire training with live ammunition in the Taiwan Strait”, carried out “precision strikes” on specific areas, and “achieved the expected results.” Its spokesman also said that the entire live-fire training mission has been completed and the relevant sea and airspace control has been lifted.

Previously, the “important military exercise” officially claimed by the Chinese Communist Party started at 12:00 local time on August 4, with a range within 12 nautical miles around Taiwan Island, and warned “relevant ships and aircraft not to enter the relevant waters and airspace.” .

