1.5 tons of lost property left behind in Itaewon stampede

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-02 15:16

Overseas Network, November 2. According to South Korea’s “Dong-A Ilbo” reported on November 2, after the stampede in Itaewon, Seoul, the South Korean police collected 1.5 tons of lost and found at the scene and opened a 24-hour lost and found office. Over the past few days, survivors and family members of the victims have continued to go to claim them with grief.

The lost and found office was located in a gym, and the floor and tables of the venue were filled with personal items, including 124 bags, 258 pieces of clothing, 256 pairs of shoes and 156 electronic items. Many clothes and shoes were stained and even stained with blood. The heels of leather shoes fell off, the temples of glasses were broken, and the lenses were trampled.

On November 1, a 21-year-old girl with a cast on her ankle came to the reception with her father to look for the bag that had been squeezed out the night of the incident. She said with emotion that although she was very grateful to come out alive, she felt very sad when she thought of the victims.

An elderly man stopped in front of a pair of shoes and began to cry after carefully looking at the lost objects on the ground, and his family members were also in tears. The man choked up and said that his 25-year-old son was taken to the hospital due to cardiac arrest and is still in a coma. “Seeing the dirty shoes, my son should have been in pain at the time. There was nothing else to ask for except to wake him up.”

According to Yonhap News Agency, as of 11:00 p.m. on the 1st, 156 people have been killed and 157 injured in the stampede accident. In terms of age groups, young people in their 20s are the most at 104. There were 26 foreign victims, including 4 Chinese. On the same day, Yoon Hee-geun, director of the South Korean Police Agency, apologized at a press conference and said that he had received 11 calls to the police before the accident, but did not take sufficient countermeasures.